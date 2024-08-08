Death Toll From 6 Weeks Of Monsoon Rains Jumps To 154 In Pakistan
ISLAMABAD : The death toll from nearly six weeks of monsoon rains and floods across Pakistan has risen to 154, officials said Thursday, as downpours continued in much of the country, inundating some villages.
More than 1,500 homes have been damaged since July 1, when the monsoon rains began, the National Disaster Management Authority said. Orchards in remote areas of the southwestern
Baluchistan province were damaged, and rains flooded many streets in the eastern city of Lahore.
The Pakistan-administered portion of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir has also been battered by rains, causing landslides.
Many of the 154 deaths occurred in the eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to the disaster agency and provincial authorities.
Pakistan is in the middle of the annual monsoon season, which runs from July through September. Scientists and weather forecasters blame climate change for heavy rains in recent years.
So far this year, Pakistan has received less rain than in 2022, when climate-induced downpours swelled rivers and inundated at one point one-third of the country, killing 1,739 people and causing $30 billion in damage.
