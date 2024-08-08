(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kamux Corporation Press release 8.8.2024 at 12:00

ESPOO,

Finland, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to news conference: Kamux Corporation publishes its Half Year Report for January–June on August 16, 2024

Kamux Corporation will publish its Half Year Report for January–June 2024 on Friday, August 16, 2024, at approximately 9:00 EEST. The report will be available at after publishing.

News for investors, analysts and will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024, at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki at 11:00 EEST. CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Jukka Havia will present the Half Year Report.

The conference can be followed as a live webcast at

Pre-registration for the on-site news conference is requested. Registrations by August 14, 2024, by email to [email protected] .

Participation by conference call:

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 74 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit



