INVITATION TO DFDS Q2 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

INVESTOR NEWS no. 57 - 8 August 2024

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q2 2024 on 14 August 2024 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karen Boesen, CFO, will present the report on a live call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Conference call

Date: 14 August 2024

Time: 10:00 CET

Registration: Register ahead of the call via this link . Access code is mailed

after registration.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link .





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

DFDS_NO_57_08_08_2024_Q2_CONFERENCE_CALL