7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan, Tsunami Advisories Issued
(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Aug 8 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on Thursday struck Miyazaki Prefecture and other areas in southwestern Japan, the country's weather agency said.
Tsunami advisories have been issued for Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita, and Kagoshima prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua news agency reported.
The temblor occurred at 16:43 local time, measuring lower than 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 off Miyazaki Prefecture, said the JMA.
The magnitude was revised to 7.1 from 6.9 later.
No life loss or heavy destruction has been reported.
