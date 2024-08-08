(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leading Chinese Intelligent Cockpit Tier 1 Supplier Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comprehensively build a cockpit product matrix centered on users' hearing, speaking, seeing, writing and feeling.

Leading Chinese Intelligent Cockpit Tier 1 Supplier Research Report, 2024 mainly covers:



13 Chinese intelligent cockpit Tier 1s: Desay SV, ThunderSoft, ADAYO, iFlytek, PATEO, Joyson Electronics, Huawei, ECARX, Neusoft Group, Yuanfeng Technology, Auto-link, BICV, Banma, etc.

7 major business segments of cockpit

Human-machine interaction (HMI) system: 'speak' - voice, 'see' - vision, 'hear' - acoustics, 'write' - generative AI, 'feel' - smart surface/smart lighting, etc.

Domain control computing platform: computing, in-cabin AI, cabin-driving-parking integration, central cross-domain computing, etc.

Software system: evolution from cockpit OS to vehicle OS, SOA architecture and application atomization, navigation electronic map, etc.

AI foundation model: general foundation model (hundreds of billions of parameters), vehicle-side application foundation model (billions of parameters), foundation model tools

In-vehicle display system: 2.5K/4K ultra HD screen, AR-HUD display, light field display (naked-eye AR+3D), CMS, etc.

Communication system: TBOX, C-V2X, smart vehicle antenna, etc.

Connected system: connected services, OTA, intelligent diagnosis, etc.

Study the evolution of intelligent cockpit form and product development trends: summarize and analyze new products, new technologies, and new trends of major Tier1s' intelligent cockpit businesses

Cockpit HMI system: 'speak' - voice, 'see' - vision, 'hear' - acoustics, 'write' - generative AI, 'feel' - smart surface/smart lighting, etc.

Tier 1 cockpit suppliers are continuously launching new HMI products to meet user needs such as 'speak' - voice, 'see' - vision, 'hear' - acoustics, 'write' - generative AI, 'feel' - smart surface/smart lighting, etc.

'Hear' - - 3D, immersive sound and other advanced sound algorithms constantly installed in cars In April 2024, Huawei unveiled its newest brand 'Qian Kun', including the new-generation HarmonySpace, which features three major performance: smart IVI, smart audio, and smart display.

In terms of smart audio, Huawei unveiled the new Qiankun, creating a new track of smart audio, which includes three series with different positioning from entry to high-end, namely: DYNAMIC, SUPERIOR and ULTIMATE. The most luxurious ULTIMATE Series is the first to create sound-with-image technology, adopting AI sound and image analysis technology and AI spatial sound technology, which can remix 3D sound in the cabin according to images, realizing an immersive audio-visual experience. The newly upgraded intelligent sound field experience realizes independent sound zones in front and rear seats, so that singing in front row and watching movies in rear row do not interfere with each other.

ADAYO digital acoustic system solutions support functions and configurations including 8~24 channels, planar surround sound, 3D surround sound, headrest audio, AVAS, RNC, ANC, ASE and OTA, and have been equipped with mass-produced models of many first-tier independent brand OEMs. Meanwhile, the ADAYO acoustic team focuses on the deep integration of acoustic technology and intelligent cockpits, continues to innovate, and further promotes the application of technologies such as immersive standard layout replication, independent sound zones, sound source restoration and a series of high-order sound effect algorithms in the vehicle environment.

In 2023, ADAYO's products supporting 3D immersive surround sound have been mass-produced, and a new dual DSP intelligent acoustic product platform has been launched, which has been designated by multiple customer projects.

'Write' - Generative AI is getting on board fast

In the automotive field, the three application directions of ThunderSoft based on Rubik Foundation model, namely, Rubik GeniusCanvas (Genius Canvas Tool), Head Unit Theme Store (AU Automatically Generates head unit Theme, etc.), and LLM AI Assistant (Large Model Intelligent Assistant), have progressed rapidly and have basically matured.

Rubik GeniusCanvas, which is based on ThunderSoft intelligent coding large model Rubik Studio and powerful automotive HMI design software and 3D engine Kanzi, can provide designers with super intelligent assistance from concept creation, 3D element design, special effects code generation and scene construction and production.

Designers only need some simple language conversations, and Rubik GeniusCanvas can perform image design and model construction as required, which greatly enhances design efficiency and quality of HMI in the cockpit.

With the assistance of Rubik GeniusCanvas, the concept creation cycle can be shortened by 70%, from the original 3-4 weeks to about 1 week; 3D element design cycle can be shortened by 85%, from the original 4-6 weeks to about 3 days.

"See" - in-cabin vision (DMS + OMS + CMS), electronic rearview mirrors, etc. are integrated with intelligent cockpit to achieve intelligent interaction capabilities

In January 2024, ThunderSoft officially launched its latest research and development achievement - Falcon, a smart car image quality solution, which provides a one-stop delivery solution for in-vehicle vision image quality products based on domain control chips. Its 1.0 is based on Qualcomm 8255 and provides RAW Sensor modules for automotive vision scene adaptation, image quality tuning services, image post-processing algorithm products, image quality testing services, and regulatory interpretation & support services, which significantly enhances the perception experience in cockpit HMI field.

Relying on powerful image quality optimization capabilities provided by platform portrait framework, it supports ISP image quality optimization of multi-channel RAW Sensor, supports AWB, AEC, ISP (BlackLevel, LSC, BPC, ABF, Demosaic, CC, Gamma, CST, NR, ASF) and other basic image quality optimization modules, and also supports BayerGTM, BayerLTM, LDC, CAC, ANR and other chip-specific image quality optimization modules. Currently it adapts and empowers AVM, CMS, DVR, DMS, OMS, Carlog and other automotive vision product scenarios.

In April 2024, BICV released the latest DMS + OMS + CMS all-in-one solution 'Qiuhao Vision-BOX', which uses a domestic AI chip with a computing power of up to 8TOPS, supports multi-channel camera input, and supports multi-channel display output. It integrates functions such as CMS, DMS, OMS, E-MIRROR + DVR in and out of the cabin, taking into account safety and intelligence to bring the ultimate experience to users.

In the design, it is strictly in accordance with European Union DDAW (Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning), E-NCAP (European New Car Safety Evaluation Association), can meet the requirements of C-NCAP and domestic GB/T 41797-2022 'Driver Attention Monitoring System Performance Requirements and Test Methods', GB 15084 'Motor Vehicles, Indirect Vision Device Performance and Installation Requirements' and other regulations and standards, and the product can meet the corresponding regulatory requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Business Planning Comparison of Intelligent Cockpit Tier1s

1.1 Comparison of Operating performance, R&D and Headcount of Intelligent Cockpit Tier1s



Revenue Analysis of Major Intelligent Cockpit Tier1s

R&D Investment Analysis of Major Intelligent Cockpit Tier1s Headcount Changes of Major Intelligent Cockpit Tier1s

1.2 Comparison of Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platform Solutions and Product Trends

1.3 Comparison of Intelligent Cockpit Software System Solutions and Product Trends

1.4 Comparison of Intelligent Cockpit In-Vehicle Display Solutions and Product Trends

1.5 Comparison of Intelligent Cockpit Communication Solutions and Product Trends

1.6 Comparison of Intelligent Cockpit Multimodal Interactive Solutions and Product Trends

1.7 Comparison of Intelligent Cockpit AI Foundation Model Solutions and Product Trends

1.8 Comparison of Intelligent Cockpit OTA, Cloud Service and Information Security Solutions and Product Trends

2 Research on ThunderSoft Cockpit Business

2.1 Operation Analysis of Thundersoft

2.2 Cockpit Computing Unit of Thundersoft

2.3 Cockpit OS Business of Thundersoft

2.4 HMI Business of Thundersoft

2.5 Automotive AI Foundation Model Business of Thundersoft

2.6 Intelligent Vision Business of Thundersoft

2.7 Integrated Parking Business of Thundersoft

2.8 TSP and Entertainment Ecosystem of Thundersoft

2.9 Information Security Products of Thundersoft

3 Research on Desay SV Cockpit Business

3.1 Operation Analysis

3.2 Cockpit Domain Controller of Desay SV

3.3 Cockpit Software System Related Business of Desay SV

3.4 Head Unit and Vehicle display Business of Desay SV

3.5 Vehicle Communication Business of Desay SV

3.6 TSP and Information Security Business of Desay SV

3.7 Other Cockpit related Business of Desay SV

4 Research on iFlytek Cockpit Related Business

4.1 Operation Analysis

4.2 Cockpit Domain Control and Cockpit OS Services of iFlytek

4.3 AI Foundation Model Business of iFlytek

4.4 Multimodal Business of iFlytek

5 Research on Huawei Cockpit Business

5.1 Operation Analysis

5.2 Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platform of Huawei

5.3 Intelligent Cockpit Harmony OS Head Unit System of Huawei

5.4 Vehicle Display and Optical Display Business

5.5 Intelligent Connection Business of Huawei

5.6 HiCar Business of Huawei

5.7 Parking Business of Huawei

5.8 Intelligent Cockpit Other Related Businesses of Huawei

6 Research on ECARX Cockpit Related Business

6.1 Operation Analysis

6.2 Cockpit Computing Platform Business of ECARX

6.3 Head Unit OS Business of ECARX

6.4 Vehicle Communication Service of ECARX

6.5 Intelligent Connection Related Business of ECARX

7 Research on Cockpit Business of PATEO

7.1 Operation Analysis

7.2 Cockpit Domain Control and System Solutions of PATEO

7.3 OS and Display Business of PATEO

7.4 HMI Technology Business of PATEO

7.5 Intelligent Connection Business of PATEO

8 Research on Cockpit Business of ADAYO Group

8.1 Operation Analysis

8.2 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Control Business of ADAYO

8.3 Vehicle Display Business of ADAYO

8.4 HUD Business of ADAYO

8.5 Electronic Rearview Mirror Business of ADAYO

8.6 Cockpit HMI Business of ADAYO

8.7 Intelligent Connection Business of ADAYO

8.8 Other Cockpit-related Business of ADAYO

9 Research on Cockpit Business of Neusoft Group

9.1 Cockpit Domain Control Business

9.2 Intelligent Cockpit Software Technology of Neusoft Group

9.3 Navigation Business of Neusoft Group

9.4 Intelligent Communication Business of Neusoft Group

9.5 Network Information Security of Neusoft Group

10 Research on Cockpit Business of Joyson Electronics

10.1 Operation Analysis

10.2 Cockpit Domain Controller of Joyson Electronics

10.3 Intelligent Cockpit Software and Head Unit Systems (IVI/Infotainment) of Joyson Electronics

10.4 HMI of Joyson Electronics

10.5 T-BOX/C-V2X/5G of Joyson Electronics

11 Research on Cockpit Related Business of Auto-link

11.1 Operation Analysis

11.2 Cockpit Computing Platform of Auto-link

11.3 Cockpit Software Related Products of Auto-link

11.4 Vehicle Display Layout of Auto-link

12 Research on Cockpit Related Business of BICV Analysis

12.2 Cockpit Computing Platform of BICV

12.3 Cockpit Software System of BICV

12.4 Vehicle Display of BICV

12.5 Communication Products of BICV

13 Research on Cockpit Related Business of Banma

13.1 Operation Analysis

13.2 Cockpit OS Business

13.3 Banma Intelligent Connection Business of Banma

13.4 AI Foundation Model and HMI Business of Banma

14 Research on Cockpit Business of Yuanfeng Technology

14.1 Operation Analysis

14.2 Cockpit-Driving Integrated Business of Yuanfeng Technology

14.3 Digital Key Business of Yuanfeng Technology

14.4 Electronic Rearview Mirror (CMS) Business of Yuanfeng Technology

14.5 Automatic Parking Business of Yuanfeng Technology

14.6 Cockpit Display Business of Yuanfeng Technology

