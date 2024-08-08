Tanboer Celebrates 25 Years With Innovations In Outdoor Apparel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tanboer 25th anniversary show

UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tanboer , a leading name in outdoor apparel, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a series of grand events at the newly inaugurated Tanboer Smart Park. Founded in 1999, Tanboer has consistently evolved to meet the changing demands of consumers and is now shifting focus to make high-end functional outerwear, including down jackets .With consumer demand for personalized, customized, and high-quality products on the rise, Tanboer hosted the 2024 Consumer Summit Forum during the celebration. The forum brought together industry experts to explore new paths for the digital and intelligent transformation of the apparel industry. The General Manager of Tanboer Group emphasized the brand's commitment to user satisfaction, stating,“This year marks the 25th year of Tanboer, an important milestone in the brand's growth. Embracing the trend of the times and digital transformation, Tanboer always adheres to user satisfaction as the guiding principle.”In an era where technology is revolutionizing lives and industries, Tanboer is at the forefront of the traditional clothing industry's need for digital and intelligent empowerment. The unveiling of Tanboer Smart Technology Park represents this commitment. The park, spanning 258 acres with a building area of 179,000 square meters, includes a global R&D design center, an online product sales center, a modern logistics intelligent instant delivery center, and a digital ecosystem platform for the entire down jacket industry chain. The integration of high-speed intelligent equipment from design and R&D to intelligent production and logistics significantly enhances production efficiency and product quality.The Tanboer Smart Technology Park also features a sixth-generation outdoor flagship store, designed with mountain aesthetics using rocks, wood, and vegetation to merge city and nature. This innovative store design offers consumers an immersive shopping experience, reflecting Tanboer's commitment to eco-friendly and nature-inspired lifestyles.The anniversary celebrations also featured a captivating fashion light show. Twenty-five models showcased Tanboer's classic series, walking through water against the light from the Tanboer Museum. This event allowed guests to witness the brand's evolution from its inception to its current status, illustrating the blend of classic and future trends.In commemoration of its 25th anniversary, Tanboer will launch a new multifunctional down jacket on Amazon later this year. This down jacket, suitable for both urban and outdoor settings, features a fashionable design with multiple pockets and caters to various body types, making it a must-have for winter.Tanboer's 25th anniversary celebration not only marks a significant milestone in the brand's history but also sets the stage for future innovations and developments in the outdoor apparel industry.

