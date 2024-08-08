Companion Diagnostics Market Report 2024-2028: Global & Regional Trends And Projections By Indication And End-User, Featuring Strategic Analysis Of ~25 Companies
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Companion Diagnostics market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global companion diagnostics market is forecasted to grow by USD 28.98 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by rising use of personalized medicine, increased industry collaborations, and growing investments in life sciences sector. The study identifies the rising occurrence of breast cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the companion diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in product approvals to treat cancer and growing importance for promotional activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The companion diagnostics market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Life Science Health Centers Others
By Indication
Oncology Neurology Others
By Region
North America Europe Asia Rest of World (RoW)
A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading companion diagnostics market vendors.
Also, the companion diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Abbott Laboratories Abnova Corp. Agilent Technologies Inc. Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd. ARUP Laboratories Bayer AG BioGenex Laboratories Inc. bioMerieux S.A. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. Guardant Health Inc. Illumina Inc. Invivoscribe Inc. Liquid Biotech USA Inc. Myriad Genetics Inc. NG Biotech QIAGEN N.V. Quest Diagnostics Inc. Siemens AG Sysmex Corp. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
CONTACT:
