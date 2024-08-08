Petrus Resources Announces Q2 2024 Results Conference Call
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the“Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2024 earnings will be held on August 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM EST).
ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: ...
