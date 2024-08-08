(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Hard Disk 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global external hard disk market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.34 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by multiple advantages of external hard disks, growing popularity of external SSDs, and reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory. The study identifies the increasing popularity of wireless external hard disks as one of the prime reasons driving the external hard disk market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation of high-storage portable external hard disks and enhanced biometrics-based security will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The external hard disk market is segmented as below:

By Application



Personal computers Enterprise applications

By Type



Network-attached storage HDD

Portable HDD Desktop HDD

By Region



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading external hard disk market vendors.

Also, the external hard disk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Buffalo Americas Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Intel Corp.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

LITE ON Technology Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Quantum Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

SK Hynix Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Transcend Information Inc. Western Digital Corp.

