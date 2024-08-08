Raima Sen: Heard Similar Stories From Elders Who Survived During India Partition, Bangladesh's Liberation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) As protests have engulfed Bangladesh and the minority communities, mainly Hindus, facing brutal attacks, Raima Sen said that this is not new for“Bengali Hindus” in the neighbouring countries.

It was reported that houses, workplaces of Hindus, and temples were attacked and their valuables were robbed in several districts on Monday. An ISKCON temple and a Kali temple were vandalised and set on fire.

The Jammat-e-Islami, the largest Islamist party in Bangladesh, admitted to targeting Hindus and their places of worship in Bangladesh.

Reacting to the same, Raima told IANS:Unfortunately, this is not new for Bengali Hindus in our neighbouring country. I have been watching on TV and social media, that temples are burned, women are begging for protection, and doors are shut.”

The actress said she grew up listening to such stories during the time of India's partition and Bangladesh's liberation.

“As a child, I heard similar stories from the elders of my friends and family who survived during the India partition and Bangladesh's liberation. They said the same thing-they couldn't go to schools, they couldn't get into the streets, all doors were shut...” said the actress, who will be seen in the film“Maa Kaali”.

The 44-year-old actress said that she feels history is repeating itself.

“When I watch those visuals on TV and social media, it feels like that history is repeating all over again. After Partition, Bengalis suffered in East Pakistan, and later when Bangladesh formed, Bengali Hindus became the soft targets every time there was a national election or some kind of power struggle in the country.”

She hopes for the safety of people during these tough times.

“The Hindu population, which was around 30% at the time of partition, has dropped to 8% in Bangladesh. I really wish they get safety and protection during these times.”

Directed by Vijay Yelakanti,“Maa Kaali” tells the story of the sad event of August 16, 1946, when the communal violence that erupted on that day deeply affected the lives of countless people in Bengal.