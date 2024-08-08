EIA reports decline in crude oil inventories across US for previous week

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a decline in crude oil inventories across the United States for the previous week, while both gasoline and distillate inventories experienced increases. According to the EIA, which operates as the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, the nation's crude oil stocks fell by 3.7 million barrels, bringing the total to 429.3 million barrels. This decrease reflects a shift in oil dynamics, with the stockpile at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rising by 579,000 barrels. This increase at Cushing suggests a rise in refinery crude consumption, which was up by 252,000 barrels per day during the week.



Additionally, the EIA's report indicated that refinery operating rates saw a marginal increase of 0.4 percent, reaching 90.5 percent of their total capacity. This uptick in refinery activity aligns with the reported increase in gasoline inventories, which rose by 1.3 million barrels to a total of 225.1 million barrels. Similarly, distillate stockpiles, which encompass products such as diesel and heating oil, grew by 900,000 barrels, reaching 127.8 million barrels. This rise in distillate inventories exceeded the expected increase of 200,000 barrels.



In parallel, the report highlighted that net US crude imports had climbed by 552,000 barrels per day over the past week. This increase in imports, combined with the changes in inventory levels, underscores ongoing adjustments within the US energy market, reflecting shifts in both supply and demand dynamics.

MENAFN08082024000045015839ID1108531076