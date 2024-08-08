WHO says mpox spree could be declared public health emergency amid recent outburst

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that he has convened an emergency committee to evaluate whether the ongoing mpox outbreak should be declared a public emergency of international concern. This decision comes in response to the disease's recent spread beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its potential for further international dissemination.



Tedros revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Emergency Committee, which will comprise independent experts from various relevant fields globally, will meet as soon as possible to provide guidance on the situation. The DRC has reported approximately 14,000 cases and 511 deaths since the start of the year. In addition, around 50 confirmed and several suspected cases have emerged in neighboring countries including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.



Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a rare disease caused by different virus clades that result in rashes and flu-like symptoms. While clade 1 has been present in the DRC for years, the global outbreak beginning in 2022 was attributed to clade 2. The current outbreak in the eastern DRC involves a new variant of clade 1, termed clade 1b, which Tedros indicated causes more severe disease compared to clade 2.



Clade 1b has been confirmed in Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, with ongoing analysis in Burundi. Additionally, clade 1a cases have been reported in the DRC, Central African Republic, and Republic of Congo, while clade 2 has appeared in Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, and South Africa.

