TIENS Group Anniversary Celebration 2024 & Global New Marketing Launch Conference Grandly Held

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TIANJIN, China, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 3, 2024, TIENS Group held its annual celebration in grand style. elites, outstanding entrepreneurs, celebrities, supplier representatives and partners were in attendance to celebrate this momentous occasion and acknowledge TIENS Group's impressive three-decade-long journey, as well as its distinctive“the Three-New Strategies and the Three-Globalization Strategies.”









At the 2024 anniversary celebration, Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board, reviewed the development journey of TIENS Group. As one of the world's leading direct selling enterprises, TIENS Group has consistently achieved new milestones. The upcoming TIENS New Marketing Project is scheduled to launch and will set a new standard for the entire industry. It will provide a model for transformation and upgrading and will lead the health industry towards a more standardized, professional and branded direction. Mr. Li Jinyuan personally presented flags to various regions, inspiring everyone to take the initiative and succeed. This flag-granting ceremony marks the full launch of the New Marketing Strategy, laying a solid foundation for expanding into broader markets. The CEO of TIENS Group delivered a keynote speech, outlining the Group's achievements,“the Three-New Strategies and the Three-Globalization Strategies,” product launches, along with a series of other important content.

His Excellency Ivo Josipović, the third President of Croatia and Mr. Yves Camille Désiré Leterme, the 65th and 67th Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, delivered speeches in which they unequivocally affirmed and praised TIENS Group.“TIENS Health Ambassador” appointments were presented by TIENS Group to these two international dignitaries, joining hands with TIENS to contribute to the global health cause for all mankind.

The subsequent award ceremony saw a series of prestigious awards presented, including the TIENS Luxury Car Award, the TIENS Elite Special Award and the TIENS Loyalty Award. These affirmations and accolades celebrate the outstanding achievements of TIENS members worldwide. The New Marketing Excellent Lecturer Award, the New Marketing Best Rookie Award, the New Marketing Outstanding Management Award, the New Marketing Exceptional Leadership Award and many other awards are clear affirmations and encouragements for the future development of the New Marketing model.

The TIENS Group's 2024 Annual Celebration was a resounding success. TIENS Group will continue to uphold its mission of“serving society by helping people live healthy successful lives” by innovating and persevering, with the goal of becoming the global leader in the industry and making a greater contribution to social progress.

