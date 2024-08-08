(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of an auto mechanic who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's best-known mesothelioma and asbestos lung cancer advocates, they have an office in New Orleans, and they consistently get superior compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "An auto mechanic is one of the top work groups in the USA when it comes to exposure to asbestos. An auto mechanic in a major repair center, or even a neighborhood gas station probably had daily exposure to asbestos-especially if they were replacing brake pads, clutches, repairing engine valves, or transmissions. Before the mid-1980s all of these types of auto parts contained asbestos.

"Some auto mechanics might have had as much exposure to asbestos as a shipyard worker in Louisiana. Auto mechanics also typically underestimate how much their compensation claim might be worth if they have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"If your loved one was or is an auto mechanic anywhere in Louisiana and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. We are certain you will be glad you did."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

