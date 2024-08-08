Karnataka: Ban On Hogenakkal Falls Lifted As Tourist Numbers Plummet Due To Monsoon Impact

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The district administration has lifted the ban on tourists visiting Hogenakkal Falls, effective Wednesday, August 7. For the past 20 days, visitors have been restricted from viewing the majestic falls due to excessive water flow from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs, which resulted in a significant increase in the Cauvery River's volume.

Hogenakkal Falls, located on the border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in Hanur Taluk, has faced a sharp decline in numbers during this period. The district administration had imposed the ban to ensure safety as the high water levels made the area hazardous.

With the ban now lifted, tourists can once again experience the beauty of Hogenakkal Falls. The site, renowned for its stunning display of the Kaveri River cascading between rocky outcrops, had been missing its usual influx of visitors. The falls have been a popular attraction for devotees and nature enthusiasts alike, who marvel at the river's dance through the natural landscape.

The district administration and the forest department are now allowing tourists to view the falls from rafts, providing a chance to witness the Cauvery River's striking visual splendour. However, it's important to note that the ban remains in place for visitors from Tamil Nadu, who are still not permitted to visit this part of the region.



As the ban is lifted and tourism resumes, efforts are expected to focus on enhancing infrastructure and safety measures to support the returning influx of tourists.