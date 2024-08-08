Mpox Outbreak: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a rare viral infection that has recently gained attention due to increased cases worldwide. Understanding its causes, symptoms, and treatments is crucial for effective management and prevention
WHO is likely to declare Mpox resurge a 'Global Emergency' and calls it deadliest. Check out symptoms, prevention, treatments, causes of this disease
Mpox primarily spreads through contact with infected animals like rodents or monkeys, and human-to-human transmission can occur via respiratory droplets or bodily fluids
The symptoms of Mpox resemble those of smallpox but are generally milder. Key signs include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic rash
Diagnosis of Mpox involves clinical evaluation, laboratory tests. A healthcare provider will review symptoms and history of exposure, followed by testing samples from skin lesions
There is no specific antiviral treatment for Mpox. Management focuses on relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Patients are advised to rest, stay hydrated
Preventing Mpox involves avoiding contact with infected animals, individuals. Practicing good hygiene, using protective clothing when handling animals,adhering to quarantine
Vaccination is not routinely recommended for the general population but may be advised for high-risk individuals. The smallpox vaccine has shown some cross-protection against Mpox
While Mpox is usually mild, complications can occur, particularly in those with weakened immune systems. Severe cases may involve secondary bacterial infections, pneumonia
Mpox is significant yet manageable viral infection. Awareness of its causes, symptoms, treatments can aid in early detection, effective management, helping to mitigate its impact
MENAFN08082024007385015968ID1108531029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.