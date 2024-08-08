Mpox Outbreak: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a rare infection that has recently gained attention due to increased cases worldwide. Understanding its causes, symptoms, and treatments is crucial for effective management and prevention

WHO is likely to declare Mpox resurge a 'Global Emergency' and calls it deadliest. Check out symptoms, prevention, treatments, causes of this disease

Mpox primarily spreads through contact with infected animals like rodents or monkeys, and human-to-human transmission can occur via respiratory droplets or bodily fluids

The symptoms of Mpox resemble those of smallpox but are generally milder. Key signs include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic rash

Diagnosis of Mpox involves clinical evaluation, laboratory tests. A healthcare provider will review symptoms and history of exposure, followed by testing samples from skin lesions

There is no specific antiviral treatment for Mpox. Management focuses on relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Patients are advised to rest, stay hydrated

Preventing Mpox involves avoiding contact with infected animals, individuals. Practicing good hygiene, using protective clothing when handling animals,adhering to quarantine

Vaccination is not routinely recommended for the general population but may be advised for high-risk individuals. The smallpox vaccine has shown some cross-protection against Mpox

While Mpox is usually mild, complications can occur, particularly in those with weakened immune systems. Severe cases may involve secondary bacterial infections, pneumonia

Mpox is significant yet manageable viral infection. Awareness of its causes, symptoms, treatments can aid in early detection, effective management, helping to mitigate its impact