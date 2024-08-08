How 100 Grams Cost India A Medal: Former Hockey Captain Explains Disqualification

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Indian star wrestler Vinesh Phogat's journey at the Paris 2024 took a heartbreaking turn when she was disqualified from the medal bout in the women's 50 kg category after failing her second weigh-in on Wednesday. The disqualification has sparked conversations around the rigorous weight restrictions in Olympic wrestling and the immense challenges face in meeting these standards.

Vinesh, who normally weighs around 55 kg, had to compete in the 50 kg category due to specific circumstances. Traditionally, wrestlers compete in categories 3-4 kg below their regular weight. Vinesh had been competing in the 53 kg category for years, but following an ACL surgery in August 2023, she had to drop down to the 50 kg category after Antim Panghal secured India's Olympic quota in the 53 kg category.

Her decision to compete in the 50 kg category proved successful as she defeated formidable opponents, including Japan's Olympic and World Champion Yui Susaki, to reach the final. However, the challenge of maintaining the strict weight limit took a toll.

Weigh-In Rules and the second-day challenge-

Under United World Wrestling (UWW) rules, wrestlers must weigh in on both days of competition if they reach the final or are eligible for repechage. The first weigh-in allows wrestlers 30 minutes to make the weight, while the second-day weigh-in, lasting only 15 minutes, is crucial for athletes who have reached the finals.

Vinesh successfully made weight on the first day, weighing in at 50 kg on the morning of August 6th. However, after her semi-final match, her weight increased to 52.7 kg due to rehydration and a small recovery meal. This left her with the difficult task of losing 2.7 kg overnight to make the 50 kg limit again the next morning.

Despite a rigorous weight-cutting regimen that included steam, sauna, static cycling, running, and gym sessions, Vinesh missed the weight by just over 100 grams during the second weigh-in. Her team did everything possible, even cutting her hair in the morning to reduce weight further, but it wasn't enough.

Former Indian hockey player Viren Rasquinha addressed several questions surrounding Vinesh's disqualification:

Why compete in the 50 kg category?

Almost all wrestlers the world over fight in a weight category 3-4 kgs below their normal weight. Vinesh was wrestling in the 53 kgs weight category for the last 5-6 years. She had an ACL Surgery on 17th Aug 2023 and during the rehab period, Antim Panghal won the quota for India in the 53 kgs weight category. A country can only send one wrestler per Olympic category if they seal a quota.

Post her return to play, Vinesh would have ideally liked to compete in the 53kg category itself, which was her regular weight category. Vinesh requested for transparency on trial dates. However, there was no clarity on the same. So, she decided to go in the 50kg category and won the quota in the Olympic qualifiers. As you all saw, her choice was right and she did so well in this weight beating the Olympic and World Champion Susaki of Japan and two other wrestlers to make it to the final.

Why two Weigh-Ins?

UWW rules mandate two weigh-ins for wrestlers competing in finals or repechage to ensure they stay within their weight category.

Why was weight gain an issue after Day 1?

When Vinesh made weight on day 1, she had to have a planned recovery meal post weigh in to regain some strength. Her weight bounced to 52.7 due to rehydration (even with a very tiny meal). This is also because weight loss is mainly by dehydration. So, the challenge was to now lose that 2.7 kgs until 7.15am the next morning (about 12 hours). Her semi-final final bout got over around 7 pm Paris time.

Could weight management have been better?

The team did everything possible under the circumstances, but the stress of constant weight control poses health risks and hampers training.

Possibility of sabotage or appeal?

There is no evidence of sabotage, and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) may explore legal remedies, though success is uncertain.

Was feigning injury an option?

Feigning injury was not an option, as it requires certification from the tournament doctor.

Could she have been given more time?

Despite requests from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Chef de Mission (CDM), no additional time was granted.

