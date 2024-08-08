SSIF's Growth Highlights Investment Opportunities, Says Fund CEO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 8 (Petra) -- CEO of the Social Security Fund, Ezzeddine Kanakrieh, emphasized that the fund's ongoing success and asset growth play a crucial role in fostering local and attracting foreign investment.Speaking at the 10th International on Business and Technology, hosted by the University of Jordan on Wednesday, Kanakrieh outlined the fund's significant impact as a major institutional investor. With assets totaling approximately JD15.5 billion equivalent to 40% of Jordan's GDP, the fund has demonstrated a strong and effective investment strategy.Kanakrieh noted that the fund's profitability for the first half of this year reached around JD514 million, marking a 15% increase from the same period last year.The CEO also highlighted the fund's successful collaborations with the private sector, which have substantially contributed to boosting economic activity and enhancing the business environment in Jordan. The fund is recognized as a "preferred partner" for the private sector, playing a pivotal role in both attracting foreign investments and localizing domestic investments.He detailed that these partnerships span several key sectors, including financial services (banks, insurance, and financial services), mining, industry, energy, tourism, agriculture, real estate development, and development zones. Kanakrieh also underscored the fund's commitment to major national projects, including public-private partnerships and the Economic Modernization Vision.