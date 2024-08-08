Nichi BRITE Beta Glucan As An Onco-Nutrition Supplement In Pancreatic Cancer Encouraging Clinical Results Reported By C...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Nichi BRITE Beta glucan administration resulted in enhancement of immunity followed by reduction in biomarkers of pancreatic cancer and that of its recurrence in patients undergoing surgical resection of malignant pancreatic tumor, which was presented at the ASCO® Breakthrough meeting in Yokohama, Japan . IgA and CD209, markers of immunity enhanced while CA19-9, the marker of pancreatic cancer and CD44, that of cancer recurrence and severity, significantly reduced in patients who had Nichi BRITE, compared to the control group in the study by gastro-enterology surgeons and nutritional support team of Chikamori Hospital , Kochi, Japan. Importantly, the mean survival improved after Nichi BRITE administration.

Pancreatic cancer has a very poor prognosis. Earlier data of Nichi BRITE allergen-free food supplement on safety and efficacy in improving the immune system , decreasing tumor size in animal models and improving NK cell cytotoxicity in healthy volunteers, elderly people and cancer patients formed the basis of this clinical study. In the study, Nichi BRITE beta glucans were administered from one-day prior to the surgery, until 21st post-operative day, either orally or through feeding gastrostomy. There were no adverse reactions with Nichi BRITE and the outcome was very encouraging, said Dr Akira Tsukada , Chief Hepato-biliary pancreatic surgeon.

The immune enhancement parameters increased in the Nichi BRITE consumed group compared to the control group. IgA level improved, which is the first line of defense against infections, and CD209 improved significantly, which represents monocyte derived dendritic cells that present foreign antigens for destruction by the immune system. Such immune enhancement, the researchers consider, has led to decline in CD44 cancer stem cells that cause metastases, reduction of pancreatic cancer marker CA19-9 and prolongation of lifespan evident by longer mean survival, confirming the multipronged advantages of Nichi BRITE.

While thanking Dr. Masanori Chikamori, Emeritus chairman for his initiatives, and Prof. Nobunao Ikewaki of Kyushu University of Medical Science who undertook the laboratory investigations, they recommend consideration of Nichi BRITE as a routine onco-nutrition supplement to be included in the clinical nutrition guidelines for patients undergoing surgical procedure for cancer and other conditions.

Nichi BRITE is not a drug or remedy to any illness and doesn't carry any therapeutic claims. Research findings are for the understanding of healthcare professional and not to be construed as medical advice.

