Parse Biosciences Partners With Taiwan-Based Prisma Biotech To Extend Reach In Asia

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Parse Biosciences , a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced an agreement with Taipei-based Prisma Biotech to broaden Parse's reach in Taiwan and across Asia-Pacific.

“Biotech, pharma, and academic researchers across Asia are boosting demand for Parse's Evercode single cell sequencing solutions in the region as they discover their scalability and simplicity,” noted Parse Biosciences CEO and co-founder Alex Rosenberg, Ph.D.“We're excited to empower them to easily take advantage of Parse's single cell sequencing technology through our partnership with Prisma.”

The company's agreement with Prisma Biotech will give a greater number of Asian researchers full access to Parse's single cell portfolio, including EvercodeTM Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, Evercode Cell Fixation, Evercode Nuclei Fixation, Gene Select, CRISPR Detect, and the Parse Biosciences data analysis solution, Trailmaker. The agreement is a continuation of Parse's ongoing market penetration in Asia, including South Korea, Singapore, and India, as well as in key international markets such as North America, Europe, Australia, Israel, and New Zealand.

“Single cell sequencing products are in high demand, and Parse's Evercode technology is extremely compelling because of its scalability and ease of use,” noted Prisma Biotech CEO Kevin Tseng.“Our partnership with Parse will bring single cell sequencing to a wide range of researchers in Taiwan and the larger Asia-Pacific region, and we're excited to support scientific discoveries the tools enable.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach is enabling groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

Founded based on a transformative technology invented at the University of Washington, Parse has raised over $100 million and is used in nearly 2,000 labs across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and a software tool for data analysis.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington's vibrant South Lake Union district, Parse Biosciences recently opened a 34,000 square foot headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink