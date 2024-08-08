EUR/USD Signal Today - 08/08: Bullish Consolidation (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 30th

July

was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the resistance level identified at $1.0826 was first reached that day's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades must be entered prior to 5pm London time today.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0945, $1.0998, or $1.1030.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0903, $1.0870, or $1.0843.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money EUR/USD Analysis

In my previousEUR/USD forecaston 30thJuly, I wrote that although the technical picture looked bearish, the support levels just below $1.0800 looked strong. This was a good call as the price did spend some time inching lower, but since then it has spent very little time below $1.0800.

The bearish action continued until last Friday's notably weaker than expected Average Earnings and Non-Farm Payrolls data were released, which sent the markets into a dovish tilt. This knocked the value of the US Dollar and allowed the price here to rise to briefly trade at a new long-term high above the big round number at $1.1000. However, since then, the price has pulled back, but has found support at $1.0900. I think this round number is currently very likely to be highly pivotal.

This pair is also in a bullish long-term trend, although the US Dollar Index is not far from a confluence of support, which is something Dollar bears must watch out for.

I am happy to enter a new long trade after any bullish bounce we might get today at $1.0903.

There is nothing of high importance due today concerning the EUR. Regarding the USD, there will be releases of Unemployment Claims data at 3pm.

Ready to trade ourdaily Forex signals ? Here is a list ofthe best Forex brokersworth reviewing.