Vegan Flavor Market To Reach $15.6 Billion, Globally, By 2034 At 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rise in adoption of plant-based diets for health, environmental, and ethical reasons, coupled with advancements in flavor to replicate animal-derived tastes, are major factors driving the growth of the vegan flavor market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Allied Research published a report, titled,

" Vegan Flavor Market by Type (Fruit Flavors, Botanical Flavors, Nut/seed Flavors

and Others), Form (Liquid Flavors

and Powdered Flavors), and Application (Food & beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Plant-based Dairy & Frozen Desserts and Savory Products): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034" . According to the report, the vegan flavor market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $15.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034. Download PDF Brochure:

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the vegan flavor market is primarily driven by a surge in plant-based diets, influenced by health consciousness, environmental concerns, and ethical considerations. Innovations in flavor technology enable the creation of diverse and appealing vegan flavor profiles, meeting the demand for meat, dairy, and seafood alternatives. Moreover, factors such as regulatory support for transparent labeling and the development of plant-based products further drive market growth. As consumers increasingly seek sustainable and cruelty-free food options, the vegan flavor market is positioned for continued expansion, catering to a growing global population embracing plant-centric lifestyles. Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2033 Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023 $10.4 Billion Market Size in 2033 $15.6 Billion CAGR

3.9

% No. of Pages in Report

380 Segments Covered

Flavor Type, Form, Application, And Region. Drivers

Rise In Vegan Population Health And Wellness Trends Expansion Of Vegan Food Industry Opportunities

Product Diversification Functional and Nutritional Benefits Restraints

Taste And Texture Limitations

Segment Highlights



The demand for fruit flavors is driven by several factors. Fruits are inherently vegan and widely recognized for their natural sweetness and vibrant taste profiles, making them a popular choice for flavoring various food and beverage products. Additionally, fruit flavors offer versatility, as they can be used in a wide range of applications, from dairy alternatives to snacks and desserts, enhancing the sensory experience of plant-based foods. Moreover, consumer preferences for clean labels and natural ingredients drive the demand for fruit flavors, as they are perceived as healthier alternatives to artificial flavors. With the rising interest in health-conscious and plant-based diets, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating fruit flavors into their products to meet consumer expectations and capitalize on the growing market for vegan options.

The demand for liquid flavors is influenced by multiple factors. Liquid flavors are the most dominating segment in the vegan flavor market due to their versatility, ease of use, and ability to deliver intense and consistent flavor profiles. Liquid flavors offer manufacturers greater flexibility in formulation, allowing for precise control over flavor intensity and distribution throughout the product. This makes them particularly well-suited for a wide range of applications, including beverages, dairy alternatives, confectionery, and baked goods. Furthermore, liquid flavors are highly stable and have a longer shelf life compared to other forms, such as powders or extracts, ensuring product consistency and quality over time. Additionally, liquid flavors can easily be customized to meet specific dietary requirements and flavor preferences, making them a preferred choice for vegan products.

The food & beverages dominated the application segment. The food and beverages segment is the most dominant in the vegan flavor market due to the widespread adoption of plant-based diets and the increasing demand for vegan-friendly options in these categories. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, they are seeking alternatives to traditional animal-derived products, driving the need for flavorful plant-based alternatives. Moreover, Within the food and beverages industry, vegan flavors play a crucial role in enhancing the taste, aroma, and overall sensory experience of plant-based products. From meat substitutes and dairy alternatives to snacks, desserts, and beverages, vegan flavors are used across a wide range of applications to replicate the flavors of animal-derived ingredients while catering to the preferences of vegan and non-vegan consumers alike.

Procure Complete Report (380 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @



Regional Outlook



North America has witnessed a significant shift toward plant-based diets driven by health consciousness, environmental concerns, and ethical considerations. This cultural shift has created a robust demand for vegan-friendly products, including flavors, across various industries. Moreover, North America boasts a thriving food and beverage industry known for its innovation and product development capabilities. Major players in the region are increasingly investing in research and development to create sophisticated vegan flavor profiles that closely mimic the taste and aroma of animal-derived ingredients. Furthermore, North America benefits from a well-established infrastructure supporting the production, distribution, and marketing of vegan products. The region's extensive network of food manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce platforms provides ample opportunities for vegan flavor companies to reach a wide audience of consumers.

Players: -





Givaudan S.A.



Symrise



International Flavors & Fragrances



Firmenich



Takasago International Corporation



Lallemand Bio-Ingredients



Kerry Group



Sensient Technologies Corporation



Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Robertet Group



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global vegan flavor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:





In March 2023, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients (LBI), which includes Lallemand Bio-Products, participated in the International Food & Drink Event (IFE) Manufacturing in London. During the event, Janusz Wielich, the Sales Director for savory products in the EMEA-APAC region, discussed the company's offerings with FoodIngredientsFirst. Wielich highlighted LBI's vegan cheese flavors and allergen-free soy flavor, emphasizing their commitment to providing food processors with wholesome and sustainable yeast components. LBI Savory Ingredients aims to support food processors by offering high-quality ingredients that meet the growing demand for plant-based and allergen-friendly options. In July 2023, Philadelphia Cream Cheese launched three fresh plant-based cream cheese varieties: original, chive & onion, and strawberry. These flavors are free from dairy, gluten, lactose, and artificial dyes, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences. In addition, they are certified kosher. The plant-based spread is crafted using a blend of faba bean protein, coconut oil, and potato starch, offering consumers a delicious and versatile alternative to traditional cream cheese options.

For Purchase Inquiry:



Report Review:

Definition

The vegan flavor market encompasses a range of plant-based flavoring agents used to enhance the taste and appeal of food and beverages without using any animal-derived ingredients. These flavors are derived from natural sources such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, and other botanicals. Vegan flavors are pivotal in the development of plant-based food products, ensuring they meet the taste expectations of consumers who follow vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian diets.

One Driver: Increasing Adoption of Plant-Based Diets

A significant driver of the vegan flavor market is the growing adoption of plant-based diets. Consumers are increasingly shifting towards veganism and vegetarianism, driven by health, ethical, and environmental concerns. The health benefits associated with plant-based diets, such as reduced risk of chronic diseases and improved overall well-being, are well-documented, prompting more individuals to reduce or eliminate animal products from their diets. This trend has led to a surge in demand for flavorful and appealing plant-based food products, thereby boosting the vegan flavor market.

One Opportunity: Innovation in Flavor Development

Innovation in flavor development presents a notable opportunity for the vegan flavor market. Companies are investing in research and development to create authentic and diverse flavor profiles that cater to the evolving tastes of consumers. The introduction of fusion flavors, which blend elements from different culinary traditions, and the development of flavors that mimic traditional meat and dairy products, are examples of how innovation is driving the market. This trend not only broadens the range of vegan products available but also enhances their appeal to a wider audience, including non-vegans looking to diversify their diet.

Future Growth Prospects

The future growth prospects of the vegan flavor market are promising.

Factors such as increasing consumer awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, ethical concerns regarding animal welfare, and the ongoing cultural shift towards healthier lifestyles are expected to sustain this growth. North America, particularly the United States, is anticipated to remain a significant market due to the mainstream adoption of plant-based diets and robust food industry infrastructure. Additionally, the market in regions like China is set to expand, driven by government initiatives promoting sustainable food production practices.

In summary, the vegan flavor market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by rising consumer demand for plant-based diets and continuous innovation in flavor development. The market's future looks promising, with ample opportunities for companies to tap into evolving consumer preferences and expand their product offerings.

Trending Reports in Industry:

Food Flavor Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2033

Indonesia Food Flavor Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, 2023-2032

Flavor Drops Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Flavor Enhancer Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Flavors and Fragrances Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033

Flavoring Agents Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033

Flavor Ingredients Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Growth, 2024–2033

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-8007925285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web:

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo:

SOURCE Allied Market Research