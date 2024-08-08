The Way To Happiness Chapter Of Sacramento Spreads Their Message At National Night Out In North Sacramento

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Way to Happiness Volunteers passing out booklets at National Nigh Out

Attendees visit The Way To Happiness tent

Police Officers attending the National NIght Out Event at Robla Community Park

SACRAMENTO , CA, USA , August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sacramento Chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation attended the Robla Park Community Association's annual National Night Out event and brought their educational materials and booklets to the event for the annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

This was our 16th year of being community partners with the Association and we are always amazed at the effectiveness of the event and the partnerships created and expanded upon - said the local Foundation's event organizer who added that there are many community spirited organizations who commit time and resources to improve their neighborhoods in attendance.

“The Way to Happiness” is A Common Sense Guide to Better Living written by L Ron Hubbard. While more widely known as the Founder of the Church of Scientology, the booklet is entirely nonreligious and its 21 precepts may be used by anyone regardless of race, culture or creed to foster kindness, honesty and the basic skills of living.

“The Way to Happiness”, now published in 112 languages, has brought calm to communities torn by violence, peace to areas ravaged by civil strife and self-respect to millions of individuals-in schools, prisons, churches, youth and community centers.

In a world awash in corruption, deceit and social decay, the book offers a refreshing approach to increasing awareness of precepts that can lift up the culture around us and offer a brighter and happier future for us all.

As written in the book;“Happiness lies in engaging in worthwhile activities. But there is only one person who for certain can tell what will make one happy-oneself.” – L Ron Hubbard

And so it is that the Church of Scientology proudly supports the Foundation's efforts to offer this book on an individual basis to assist one to lead a happier and more peaceful existence - added the Sacramento Church of Scientology 's Public Affairs Director.

