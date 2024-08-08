Mgallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Achieves Green Globe Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is proud to announce its achievement of the Green Globe Certification, a prestigious recognition of the hotel's commitment to sustainable practices and eco-friendly operations. This certification underscores the hotel's dedication to minimising its environmental impact and promoting sustainable tourism.Green Globe has become the world's leading certification for sustainable operations and management in the and over the past 30 years. The certification spans various sectors, including hotels, resorts, conference centres, attractions, cruise ships, golf courses, spas, transportation services, and more. Green Globe certifies businesses that exemplify security and desirability in tourism, ensuring that these establishments adhere to rigorous standards of sustainability.MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai has implemented a comprehensive range of initiatives to secure the Green Globe Certification. These efforts include water conservation measures such as the installation of low-flow fixtures in guest rooms and public areas, the use of hand wash basin aerators, and the implementation of knee-controlled hand wash systems in kitchen areas. The hotel has also optimised its swimming pool management to reduce water consumption.In terms of energy efficiency, the hotel has upgraded to LED lighting throughout the property, installed motion sensors to reduce unnecessary energy use, and introduced a guest room energy management system that automatically adjusts the air conditioning and lighting. Additionally, the hotel utilises a solar heating system for its hot water supply and has connected various appliances, including dishwashers and steam generators, to this system to further reduce energy consumption.The hotel's Building Management System (BMS) efficiently controls HVAC and electrical equipment, optimising energy use. MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai also practices sustainable landscaping by reusing condensate water from air conditioning units for irrigation, with a timer-based system that adjusts seasonally.Furthering its commitment to sustainability, the hotel has implemented a digital food waste management system to monitor and reduce food waste. Waste segregation practices have been established to promote recycling, and a dedicated Green Team has spearheaded the elimination of single-use plastics, replacing them with biodegradable alternatives. External lighting controls, such as motion sensor-equipped parking area lights, have also been installed to minimise energy waste.Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, expressed his pride in achieving the Green Globe Certification by saying: "We are incredibly proud to receive the Green Globe Certification, a recognition of our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices. At MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, we strive to provide an exceptional experience for our guests while minimising our environmental footprint. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and our continuous efforts to innovate and lead in sustainable tourism. We look forward to inspiring others in the industry to embrace sustainability and contribute to a greener future."About MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai's first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.

Gemma L'Appanna

L'Atelier Consulting

...