(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Salgenx Wind Power Saltwater Zinc Hybrid Storage

Salgenx Unveils Revolutionary Zinc Saltwater 48V Hybrid Flow Battery which can run Self-Contained or as part of a Larger Flow Battery System

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Salgenx is proud to announce the development of its innovative Zinc Saltwater 48V Hybrid Flow Battery, setting a new standard in energy storage solutions. Designed for versatility and efficiency, this advanced battery system promises higher energy density and compact design, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications.

Key Features of the Salgenx Zinc Saltwater 48V Hybrid Flow Battery:

. Higher Energy Density: Maximizes storage capacity within a compact form factor, providing robust energy solutions for various uses.

. Compact Self-Contained System: Streamlined design measuring 2 x 2 x 4 feet (610 mm x 610 mm x 1,220 mm) allows for easy integration and installation in various settings.

. Versatile Operation: Can function independently as a self-contained unit or be integrated into larger systems with separate flow liquid storage tanks.

. 48V 24 Segmented System: Ensures reliable performance and scalability to meet different energy demands.

. Dual Circulation Pumps: Equipped with magnetic drives, enhancing efficiency and reliability in energy transfer processes.

. Broad Applicability: Ideal for larger stationary storage solutions, remote communications stations, train systems, and displacement marine vessels.

Technical Specifications:

. Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 4 feet (610 mm x 610 mm x 1,220 mm)

. Rack Mounting Options: Flexible mounting solutions with optional Battery Management System (BMS) and inverter integration.

. 48 V

. 661 lbs (300 kg)

The Salgenx Zinc Saltwater 48V Hybrid Flow Battery represents a significant advancement in energy storage technology, offering a compact, efficient, and versatile solution for modern energy needs. Whether for industrial, transportation, or remote applications, this battery system is engineered to deliver consistent and dependable performance.

Note: Unlike our standard Salgenx systems, these compact Zinc systems cannot be used for in-situ desalination, graphene production, or TES (thermal energy storage) applications. These hybrid systems are for higher efficiency electrical energy storage only.

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC)

Salgenx is at the forefront of developing innovative, sustainable energy storage solutions. Saltwater batteries provide a safe, non-toxic, and cost-effective alternative to traditional lithium-based energy storage systems. Committed to advancing green technology, Salgenx continues to explore and develop cutting-edge renewable materials and methods to meet the growing global demand for renewable energy storage.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | ... | ...

Gregory Giese

Infinity Turbine LLC

+1 6082386001

email us here