RED.Health Unveils Red Family Protect D2C Service To Ensure Your Elderly Parents' Safety, Miles Away

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RED , India's leading medical emergency response platform, proudly unveils its direct-to-consumer subscription service, RED Family Protect. This innovative offering aims to address the critical gap in reliable, seamless, and affordable emergency medical care across India.Building on its extensive experience serving medical emergencies, RED. Health identified a pressing need for individuals to access the high level of convenient emergency services by introducing RED Family Protect. With this offering, the platform aims to offer comprehensive emergency care plans tailored to individual needs through a subscription model. In its initial phase, it primarily focuses on serving elderly family members with children living away from their home, addressing their unique concerns about medical emergencies.The service offers peace of mind to those who often struggle with the anxiety of being absent during critical situations. To demonstrate its commitment to customer satisfaction, the services offered by RED Family Protect are free for the first three months.This emergency response protocol is designed for efficiency and effectiveness. When a call is placed to the 24/7 dedicated helpline, a trained agent immediately dispatches a JCI Accredited ambulance to the registered address with unlimited ambulance trips within a 100km radius. In just 15 mins, the ambulance and a paramedic will arrive to assist. The paramedic stabilises the patient if necessary, helps with boarding, and coordinates with an on-call doctor. Throughout the journey to the preferred hospital, real-time updates are provided to the user and local family members. Moreover, RED Family Protect ensures swift access to a network of top hospitals and a medically trained concierge for continuous recovery support.RED Family Protect goes beyond emergency transport and offers a holistic approach to medical emergencies. The service includes access to emergency doctors via phone or video, hassle-free hospital admission coordination, and a dedicated care manager providing a concierge-like experience for elderly patients.Sharing his insights on the launch, Mr. Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO of RED said,“RED Family Protect represents a significant advancement in emergency medical response for India. We have developed this service with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by families, especially those with loved ones living abroad. Our aim is to provide unparalleled peace of mind and a comprehensive support system through rapid, high-quality care in critical moments. RED Family Protect embodies our commitment to bridging healthcare gaps and ensuring that distance never compromises care. We are proud to set a new standard in emergency medical services that prioritises reliability, efficiency, and compassion.”RED's impact in the medical emergency response sector is already significant, with 500,000 families served, partnerships with over 150 hospitals, a remarkable 2-second response time, and an average ambulance arrival time of just 15 minutes. As RED Family Protect rolls out across urban areas in India, it promises to redefine emergency medical care by combining technology, expertise, and compassion to safeguard the health and well-being of subscribers and their loved ones.About REDRED is India's largest medical emergency response platform, dedicated to transforming emergency care through innovative technology and skilled professionals. Since its inception in 2016, RED has operated a multi-city fleet of over 6000 ambulances equipped for both critical and non-critical care. The platform is committed to addressing the three critical aspects of Indian healthcare: awareness, affordability, and access. RED collaborates with over 100 hospitals and 70 enterprises to provide comprehensive medical response systems across India.

