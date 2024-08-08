DRIMAES Partners With P3 To Showcase One-Chip Solution With Multi-OS, Featuring RTOS And Android Automotive-Based SPARQ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lee Seiyon, Chief Creative Officer of DRIMAESSEOUL, KOREA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility solutions company DRIMAES has announced a strategic partnership with P3 digital services , a leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI). This collaboration combines DRIMAES' high-performance IVI hardware platform with SPARQ OS , P3's pioneering In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system, based on Android Automotive OS.Through technical pre-integration, the partners are providing the international automotive marketplace with a seamless hardware-software integration that will enable OEMs to launch their infotainment offerings more rapidly.The integrated solution combining DRIMAES' hardware platform and SPARQ OS offers OEMs a versatile range of appealing features, functions and services, including comprehensive SPARQ OS app store, with navigation, intuitive voice assistant and over-the-air software and firmware update functionality. Automotive manufacturers can customize their infotainment systems to meet specific customer requirements.The DRIMAES platform includes a virtualization tech container which provides the driver with integrated vehicle and entertainment control. The vehicle control system is based on AGL (Automotive Grade Linux) and delivers a superior user experience side by side with SPARQ OS powered by Android Automotive. It enables the driver or passenger to intuitively manage cockpit climate control, seat, battery condition, audio and radio, among other environment elements.The array of entertainment enabled by SPARQ OS, including popular third-party content providers, is accessible via the Naver Whale smart browser, (Chromium).The joint DRIMAES and SPARQ OS infotainment solution is designed to appeal to vehicle manufacturers across Europe and Asia, particularly manufacturers of EVs and trucks.Lee Seiyon, CCO (Chief Creative Officer) of DRIMAES, stated, "This collaboration combines DRIMAES' innovative hardware platform with P3's advanced software technology, enabling automotive manufacturers the opportunity to deliver a new dimension of experience to consumers. It is a significant step towards connecting the future of automotive infotainment and mobility solutions."“We are really excited to partner with DRIMAES to create a powerful pre-integrated infotainment solution,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.“We look forward to working with DRIMAES and OEMs to help more consumers benefit from advanced Android Automotive powered infotainment.”SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS's cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.Additionally, through this collaboration, DRIMAES anticipates developing various service partnerships to build a comprehensive vehicle service ecosystem. This includes advancements in smart parking systems, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and other fields, providing automotive manufacturers with holistic mobility solutions.About DRIMAESDRIMAES provides SDV solutions incorporating cutting edge embedded software technology. Its main product portfolio encompasses various mobility solutions, including In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and Fleet Management Systems (FMS). DRIMAES builds a comprehensive Car-to-Cloud infrastructure, featuring OTA updates and more. The company is currently engaged in numerous mass production projects both domestically and internationally and is actively pursuing partnerships with various third-party service providers.About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years' experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3's pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today's complex technology challenges. ,

Cynthia Ritchie

P3 digital services

+ + +442045187555

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn