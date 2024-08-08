ECB may cut interest rates to support economic recovery amid inflation challenges

(MENAFN) Olli Rehn, the governor of the of Finland and a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, indicated on Wednesday that the ECB might continue to reduce interest rates if there is increased confidence in the decline of inflation in the near future. In his speech, Rehn emphasized that while inflation is gradually slowing, the journey to achieving the ECB's 2 percent inflation target this year remains challenging. This cautious outlook reflects ongoing concerns about the persistent nature of inflationary pressures within the eurozone.



Rehn further elaborated that lowering interest rates could play a crucial role in aiding the eurozone's economic recovery. He highlighted the industrial sector as a particular area of concern, describing its growth as "fragile." This sector, along with weak investment levels, stands to benefit significantly from potential interest rate cuts. By making borrowing cheaper, the ECB aims to stimulate economic activity and bolster growth across the eurozone, especially in areas that are currently underperforming.



The governor's remarks underscore the delicate balance the ECB must maintain in its monetary policy. While there is a clear intent to support economic recovery through potential rate cuts, the bank must also remain vigilant about inflationary trends to ensure long-term economic stability. Rehn's speech reflects the ECB's proactive stance in addressing these dual challenges, aiming to foster an environment conducive to sustainable growth and controlled inflation.



MENAFN08082024000045015682ID1108530903