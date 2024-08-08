$70+ Billion Bicycle (Cargo, Hybrid, Mountain) Market By Technology, Design, Distribution Channel, End-User - Global Forecast 2024-2030

The continuous emergence of e-bikes and advancements in design that allow market players to meet evolving consumer preferences are expected to drive the growth of the bicycle market. Additionally, the integration of smart technologies in bicycles presents opportunities for continued market expansion of the bicycle market.

Regional Insights

America showcases the developed landscape for the bicycle market, the significant growth supported by the developed nations, including the U.S. and Canada, followed by Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. The attributes such as rising interest and expenditure in outdoor adventure activities, cycling events held across the region, focus towards health & fitness, and government support with the aim of sustainability play a vital role in fueling the American bicycle market growth.

The bicycle market in the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly growing with the number of cycling tournaments and increasing demand for bicycles by sports enthusiasts. The number of individuals opting for sports bikes has surged in recent years due to the elevating awareness regarding the health benefits of cycling and its ease of operation in strenuous terrains in Asia-Pacific.

The bicycles' environmentally friendly nature, lower operational cost, and health benefits have bolstered their adoption in the EMEA. The governments promote bicycles in the region as they are eco-friendly and can help reduce carbon emissions. Cycling policies in the EU, the Sustainable Transport Programme in Egypt, investment strategies for developing cycling infrastructure, and incentives and purchase premiums provided for buyers boost sports bicycle adoption.

Recent Developments

Yamaha Bicycles Launches All-New E-commerce Platform

Yamaha Motor Corporation has introduced an e-commerce platform, allowing customers to conveniently purchase their new Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle online and pick it up at their nearest participating Yamaha Bicycle dealer. Through this digital transformation, Yamaha aims to enhance customer experience by providing exceptional service for customers to explore and select their perfect ride.

BLive Launches Astra - A Brand New E-Cycle By Reliance

BLive Launches Astra -India's multi-brand EV platform, has recently introduced Astra, a new e-cycle brand by Reliance, offering a premium e-cycle featuring a welded frame and branded components. With a diverse range of 13 different models, Astra caters to the needs of various cyclists, ranging from urban commuters to off-road adventurers.

MYBYK Launches Two Electric Bicycle Models, MYBYK Electric And MYBYK Electric Cargo

MYBYK has launched two electric bicycle variants - MYBYK Electric and MYBYK Electric Cargo. These purpose-built, indigenous electrically-powered bicycles aim to enhance citizens' and tourists' first and last-mile connectivity, as well as facilitate delivery for gig workers. With its PowerPedalTM mode, users can experience a reduction in effort by up to 80%. This makes it an ideal choice for those looking for an efficient and effortless mode of transportation.

