Max-Planck-Gesellschaft strengthens cooperation with DATAGROUP

08.08.2024

Pliezhausen, 8 August 2024. DATAGROUP runs additional IT operations for Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, including 2,800 virtualized workstations, 850 end devices and 370 server systems. The order volume is in the high single-digit millions, with a contract term of 2.5 years. In addition to this and other up-selling successes, new customer business is also continuing to be strong. Incoming orders in the CORBOX new customer business already add up to around EUR 23m in the current fiscal year. DATAGROUP, one of the leading providers of IT services in Germany, takes on a new major contract of existing customer Max-Planck-Gesellschaft. The contract volume is in the high single-digit millions with a term of 2.5 years and the option to extend it by another three years. As part of the new contract, DATAGROUP will run IT operations for some 2,800 virtualized workstations, 850 end devices and 370 server systems. The central expert help desk as well as the comprehensive client support ensure smooth support of the administrative users. Another component of Client Management is the administration of some 140 packaged applications which allow for seamless integration and use of the software solutions. Going forward, DATAGROUP will be the users' single point of contact (SPOC) for all matters related to IT at a total of 87 locations, including four in neighboring European countries. This extensive presence guarantees quick and efficient support, independent of a user's location. A dedicated projects team will ensure continuous service provision and support the Max Planck Society through structured monitoring of the services. This is carried out via function-related Service Level Agreements (SLAs), which define precise performance criteria for the individual services “We are very happy to further expand our long-term successful cooperation with Max-Planck-Gesellschaft”, says Andreas Baresel, CEO von DATAGROUP.“Our strengthened focus on organic growth driven by cross- and upselling into the existing customer base and by new customer acquisition really does pay off. Overall, we are very satisfied with the expansion of our CORBOX business, consisting of additional services for existing customers and new customers, and are already well above the figure for the 2022/2023 financial year. This will provide us with nice growth contributions after the contracts start up in the coming financial year."



About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.



