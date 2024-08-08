DEMIRE Lets Around 1,000 M² To Studiumplus University In Bad Vilbel

EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DEMIRE lets around 1,000 m2 to StudiumPlus university in Bad Vilbel

08.08.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

DEMIRE lets around 1,000 m2 to StudiumPlus university in Bad Vilbel Langen, 8 August 2024. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has signed a ten-year lease agreement in Bad Vilbel with Stadtwerke Bad Vilbel for StudiumPlus, the dual study programme of the Technische Hochschule Mittelhessen (THM) University of Applied Sciences and the CompetenceCenter Duale Hochschulstudien - StudiumPlus e.V. (CCD), for around 1,000 m2. StudiumPlus is the largest provider of dual study programmes in Hesse. The property in Bad Vilbel has a total rental area of 27,600 m2 and is characterised by good accessibility by public transport and via the B3 federal road. End of Press Release



About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across Germany. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 September 2023, DEMIRE's portfolio comprises 60 assets with a lettable space of approx. 860 thousand sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to approximately EUR 1.4 billion as of 30 September 2023. The portfolio's focus is on office properties with a blend of retail and hotel properties resulting in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation. DEMIRE aims to expand its portfolio significantly in the medium term. The company focuses on assets contributing strongly to the FFO and properties with the potential for additional value creation. Properties that are not in line with this strategy will be sold. DEMIRE is being further developed operationally and procedurally with numerous measures. The company plans to enhance its operating performance through cost discipline as well as an active asset and portfolio management approach. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Contact :

