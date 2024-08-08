EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

11880 Solutions AG presents half-year results 2024: Strong EBITDA growth, stable revenue

08.08.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 8 August 2024 - 11880 Solutions AG significantly increased its EBITDA in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year: It totaled EUR 2.1 million in the first six months of 2024 and EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2023. At EUR 27.8 million, the company's revenue remained almost unchanged compared to the same period of the previous year (H1 2023: EUR 28.2 million). In addition, 11880 Solutions AG continued to operate with a positive cash flow in the first half of the 2024 financial year. 'We successfully continued our efficiency drive in the first half of the 2024 financial year and focused on profitable growth in all areas,' says Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG. 'With new products and product enhancements, we were able to tap into new target groups, which we will strengthen our loyalty to in the coming months.' In the digital business, 11880 Solutions AG generated sales of EUR 22.4 million (H1 2023: EUR 22.2 million) and EBITDA of EUR 2.4 million (H1 2023: EUR 0.4 million). Customer value in this business division increased again. The Directory Assistance segment generated sales of EUR 5.5 million in the first half of 2024 (H1 2023: EUR 6.0 million) and EBITDA of minus EUR 0.3 million (H1 2023: EUR -0.2 million). The slight decline in revenue is primarily due to the continued decrease in call volumes for Directory Assistance 11880. 'We expect the discontinuation of the 11833 Directory Assistance on 1 December this year to have a positive impact on our Directory Assistance business,' says Christian Maar. 'In the second half of 2024, we will continue to optimize the processes and products in both segments and expand them with the support of intelligent AI solutions for the benefit of our customers.' You can find the full 2024 half-year report here:







Contact:

Anja Meyer

11880 Solutions AG

Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188

E-Mail: meyer@11880

08.08.2024 CET/CEST

