OHB SE: 6-month interim report 2024

Total revenues of EUR 470 million mark all-time high

Order backlog remains at a high level of EUR 1.7 billion

Adjusted EBITDA reaches EUR 41 million

Stabilization in the AEROSPACE segment; EBIT margin of the segment significantly increased compared to the previous year (+33%) Completion of the voluntary public takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. expected in summer 2024 The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total revenues of EUR 470.5 million in the first six months, up 3 % on the previous year (EUR 456.6 million). The operating result (EBITDA) decreased from EUR 44.1 million in the previous year to EUR 34.3 million. The operating EBITDA margin thus declined to 7.3 % in the reporting period, compared to 9.7 % in the same period of the previous year. EBIT deteriorated to EUR 15.8 million in the first six months of the current fiscal year, compared to EUR 26.0 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin decreased accordingly to 3.4 %, compared to 5.7 % in the same period of the previous year.



The Group's firm order backlog stood at EUR 1,653 million after six months of fiscal year 2024, down from EUR 1,805 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 1,341 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 209 million to the AEROSPACE segment and EUR 103 million to the DIGITAL segment. As of June 30, 2024, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,394.8 million, up around 4 % from December 31, 2023 (EUR 1,340.1 million). The increase in equity from EUR 438.0 million to EUR 443.4 million resulted in an equity ratio of 31.8 % as of June 30, 2024, down from 32.7 % at year-year on December 31, 2023.



In the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, two Galileo navigation satellites developed and built by OHB were successfully launched in the second quarter for the first time since 2021. Two more are to follow in the course of the year. In addition, the final tests for several projects were completed for the launches planned for 2024 and 2025. For the AEROSPACE segment, the signing of an Authorization to Proceed in the Ariane 6 program stabilizes and secures continuous capacity utilization in the medium term. In addition, Rocket Factory Augsburg successfully tested further parts of their in-house developed microlauncher RFA ONE - its first launch is planned for 2024. With its involvement in the Urban AI project, OHB's DIGITAL business segment will contribute to the sustainable urban development of the future by utilizing previously untapped potential in already collected Earth observation data.



The voluntary public takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. is expected to be completed in summer 2024. At present, only the approval for foreign direct investments by the Kingdom of Belgium is still outstanding.



At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well.





Key performance indicators at a glance in EUR 000 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 +/- 6M Revenues 255,183 246,576 458,309 443,746 +3 % Total revenues 263,743 254,269 470,468 456,619 +3 % EBITDA 14,952 22,572 34,294 44,114 -22 % Adjusted EBITDA 21,395 22,572 40,737 44,114 -8 % EBIT 5,600 13,419 15,830 25,961 -39 % Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period 592 6,620 5,359 13,694 -61 % Earnings per share

in EUR 0.03 0.38 0.28 0.79 -65 % Cash and cash equivalents 51,861 40,712 51,861 40,712 +27 %





