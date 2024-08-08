First Half Of 2024: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Continues Good Business Performance – Outlook Confirmed

EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous

First half of 2024: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues good business performance – outlook confirmed

AG closed the first half of 2024 with a 6.5% increase in revenues to 775.5 million euros (H1 2023:

728.2 million euros). Despite a challenging market environment, consolidated profit increased by 68.9% to reach EUR

20.6 million (H1 2023:

EUR

12.2 million). From January to June 2024 a total of 463,111 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group's hospitals and medical care centres, 3.8% more compared with the same period of the previous year (H1 2023: 446,022). At 49.1 million euros, EBITDA was above the previous year's level (H1 2023: 45.2 million euros). Materials and consumables used increased as a result of higher purchasing prices and the provision of material cost-intensive services to 266.2 million euros (H1 2023: 237.0 million euros). “RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is a sound, efficient and economically responsible company. Our five hospital sites

in the federal states of Bavaria, Brandenburg, Hesse and Thuringia are first-class, highly specialised

facilities which continue to show a solid performance. We therefore see ourselves well prepared for the impending healthcare reform”, said Prof Dr. Tobias Kaltenbach, chairman of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG.

Outlook for 2024 confirmed For the current financial year, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues to expect revenues of 1.6

billion euros within

a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA),

a level of between 110 million euros and 120

million euros is expected. The outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the numerous global crises in the form of inflation and price increases and any regulatory measures impacting our remuneration structure

in 2024.



The 2024 Half-Year Report is published on the Internet .



RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospitals offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. Each year some 882,000 patients are treated at our five sites – RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as Zentralklinik Bad Berka. The Company employs over 18,200 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach committed to cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of the gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as the strategic partnership with Asklepios are key elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA. Contact: RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG | Head of Corporate Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations and Sustainability

Julian Schmitt

Julian Schmitt

| T. +49 9771 65-12250



RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale



