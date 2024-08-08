2024 Lünendonk Study: Q.Beyond Is One Of The Leading IT Service Providers

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Study

2024 Lünendonk Study: q.beyond is one of the leading IT service providers

2024 Lünendonk Study: q.beyond is one of the leading IT service providers Portfolio consistent with current customer needs for data & analytics, cloud transformation and cybersecurity solutions Cologne, 8 August 2024 – According to watchers at Lünendonk, q.beyond offers exactly the right portfolio to meet current IT requirements at companies. Alongside solutions for data intelligence and hybrid cloud services, at present these particularly include securing company IT against cybersecurity risks. The new Lünendonk Study“The IT Services Market in Germany 2024” states that demand for suitable solutions in this area has more than doubled compared with the previous year. Cybersecurity rapidly gaining significance In recent months, q.beyond has massively felt the effects of this sharp rise in demand among SMEs for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Its portfolio of services here ranges from initial analysis and strategy to implementing suitable security mechanisms and technologies through to the ongoing further development of all IT security services. According to the study, q.beyond was able to maintain its position as one of the top twelve IT services companies in Germany ranked by revenues. The survey accounts for companies that generate more than 50 percent of their revenues with IT outsourcing, hosting, managed services and other data centre services on the external market. And q.beyond again posted above-average growth in the services market: While revenues at the top 25 German IT services companies rose by an average of eight percent, q.beyond reported domestic revenue growth of around eleven percent in the past year. Persistently high growth at q.beyond “For topics such as IT modernisation, cloud transformation and AI, growth rates are high despite the weak economic backdrop and political uncertainties. Companies need to act now if they are to avoid falling behind their international competitors”, comments Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. A further factor was the need for companies to secure their IT against cyber risks:“The dramatic rise in the number of cyberattacks poses a real threat for medium-sized companies. Here, criminals also have the expertise available at companies and institutions in their sights. We see it as our job to provide German SMEs with comprehensive protection in this area.” Overall, for this study which is published each year Lünendonk surveyed more than 100 IT service providers and almost 150 IT managers at larger SMEs, as well as at large companies and groups. The complete Lünendonk study“The IT Services Market in Germany 2024” can be downloaded free of charge at the following link:

