Longfang Bridge By Wenzhou Design Assembly Company Ltd Wins Silver In A' Architectural Lighting Awards

Longfang Bridge

Wenzhou Design Assembly Company Ltd Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Nightscape Lighting Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architectural lighting design, has announced Wenzhou Design Assembly Company Ltd as a Silver winner for their exceptional work on the Longfang Bridge. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Longfang Bridge project within the architectural lighting industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in design excellence.The Longfang Bridge's innovative lighting design showcases the relevance of thoughtful illumination in enhancing urban spaces and cultural tourism zones. By integrating vehicle and pedestrian traffic while expressing Tanghe Culture, this project aligns with current trends in creating cohesive and meaningful environments. The design's practical benefits extend to users, the industry, and stakeholders, demonstrating the power of architectural lighting to elevate functionality and aesthetics.Wenzhou Design Assembly Company Ltd's award-winning design stands out for its unique approach to strengthening the spatial hierarchy of the bridge structure while seamlessly merging it into the canal town environment. The lighting concept, inspired by the National Emblem of the People's Republic of China, creates a striking color contrast that complements the bridge's internal culture. By integrating lighting with the structure and utilizing different color temperatures, the design achieves a harmonious balance between the main bridge and pedestrian bridges, ultimately transforming Longfang Bridge into an iconic local tourist attraction.This recognition from the A' Architectural Lighting Awards serves as a catalyst for Wenzhou Design Assembly Company Ltd to continue pushing the boundaries of architectural lighting design. The award validates their commitment to innovation and inspires the team to explore new possibilities in future projects. By setting a high standard of excellence, Longfang Bridge has the potential to influence industry practices and motivate other designers to strive for similar achievements.Team MembersLongfang Bridge was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Lighting Designer Yao Shi, Electrical Engineers YiHong Chen, Jing Wang, and JunChao Chen, Assistant Lighting Designers WeiJian Xia, BiXue Liu, ShengHao Huang, and XiuYa Zheng, Bridge Engineers LiFeng Wu and XingFeng Tan, and Landscape Architect ZiHui Zhang. Their combined expertise and dedication contributed to the success of this award-winning project by Wenzhou Design Assembly Company Ltd.Interested parties may learn more at:About Wenzhou Design Assembly Company LtdWenzhou Design Assembly Company Ltd is a state-owned enterprise that actively assumes the mission of urban construction in Wenzhou. With a focus on technological innovation and emerging business expansion, the company strives to build a think tank that provides in-depth consulting services to local governments and the industry. By integrating the "wisdom of Wenzhou Design" into urban development and offering "technology of Wenzhou Design" services, Wenzhou Design Assembly Company Ltd aims to enhance its core competitiveness and contribute to building a demonstration area for high-quality development and common prosperity in Wenzhou.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs in the field of Architectural Lighting that demonstrate excellence in innovation, integration of light and architecture, energy efficiency, sustainable materials, aesthetic appeal, functionality, creativity, technical proficiency, spatial harmony, safety, contextual relevance, emotional impact, adaptability, daylighting techniques, durability, user comfort, lighting control systems, visual comfort, light quality, and impact on human behavior. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of architectural lighting design through their remarkable expertise and innovative solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architectural Lighting Design Award is an esteemed international competition that recognizes exceptional lighting design projects from visionary designers, agencies, architects, companies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. By participating in this juried award, entrants gain global visibility and recognition for their superior skills, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the lighting industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating creators to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

