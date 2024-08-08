Strategic Radiology Onboards Wake Radiology, The North Carolina Triangle Region's Oldest And Largest Imaging Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brent Townsend, MD, President and Managing Partner, Wake Radiology, Raleigh, NC

With the addition of Wake Radiology and its 60+ radiologists, Strategic Radiology reached a milestone with 40 member groups nationally.

- Townsend, MD

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Radiology added a 40th independent private radiology practice to the coalition with Wake Radiology, which serves patients in the North Carolina Triangle region from 14 locations. Wake Radiology represents the coalition's seventh group from the Tar Heel State.

“We are thrilled to grow our coalition with the highly subspecialized independent private practice Wake Radiology,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology.“The practice has served the Triangle with distinction since 1953, providing hospital partners and patients with excellent medical imaging and intervention and introducing many novel techniques and technologies.”

As the region's largest and most respected outpatient imaging practice, Wake Radiology UNC REX brings together the knowledge of 60+ radiologists, compassionate service, and advanced technologies, with a commitment to obtaining the best images possible. The practice's radiologists are board-certified by the American Board of Radiology (ABR). In addition to their fellowship training, many radiologists hold a Certificate of Added Qualifications, and all of Wake Radiology's physicians voluntarily participate in the ABR Maintenance of Certification program.

“Quality has always been, and will continue to be, our hallmark, reflecting our unwavering commitment to excellence in all aspects of our services,” said Brent Townsend, MD, president and managing partner, Wake Radiology.“We look forward to joining this community of like-minded physicians and practice executives and to sharing, collaborating, and working together to improve the value of all of our services.”

About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, and 3D mammography, in addition to minimally invasive interventional radiology procedures. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. To learn more, visit .

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 40+ privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1700+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SR Members:

. Advanced Radiology Services; Grand Rapids, MI

. ARA Health Specialists; Asheville, NC

. Carolina Radiology Associates; Myrtle Beach, SC

. Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology; Casper, WY

. Catawba Radiology Associates; Hickory, NC

. Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Annapolis, MD

. Delaney Radiology; Wilmington, NC

. Gaston Radiology; Gastonia, NC

. The Hill Medical Corporation; Pasadena, CA

. Hot Springs Radiology Services; Hot Springs, AR

. Huron Valley Radiology, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Ann Arbor, MI

. IntelliRad Imaging; Miami, FL

. Intercity Radiology; Bozeman, MT

. Mecklenburg Radiology Associates; Charlotte, NC

. Mountain Medical Physician Specialists; Salt Lake City, UT

. Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Waterbury, CT

. Northwest Radiologists; Bellingham, WA

. Northwest Radiology Network; Indianapolis, IN

. Pacific Imaging Associates; Portland, OR

. Quantum Radiology; Atlanta, GA

. Radiologic Medical Services; Iowa City, IA

. Radiology Associates; Corpus Christi, TX

. Radiology Associates; Jeffersonville, IN

. Radiology Associates; Eugene, OR

. Radiology Associates of Albuquerque; Albuquerque, NM

. Radiology Associates of Macon; Macon, GA

. Radiology Associates of North Texas; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

. Radiology Associates of Richmond; Richmond, VA

. Radiology Associates of Tallahassee; Tallahassee, FL

. Regional Diagnostic Radiology; Sartell, MN

. Riverside Radiology Medical Group; Riverside, CA

. Rome Radiology Group; Rome, GA

. Skagit Radiology; Mount Vernon, WA

. Southern Radiology Consultants; Baton Rouge, LA

. Summit Radiology; Fort Wayne, IN

. Tower Imaging Medical Group; Santa Monica, CA

. Triad Radiology Associates; Winston-Salem, NC

. United Imaging Consultants; Mission, KS

. Wake Radiology; Raleigh, NC

. X-Ray Consultants, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; South Bend, IN

MS CHERYL PROVAL

Strategic Radiology

+1 310-750-9320

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram