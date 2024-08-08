More than 122,000 Iranian businesspersons operate in UAE markets

(MENAFN) The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Tehran, Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi, revealed that over 122,000 Iranian businesspersons are currently operating in the UAE, according to an Iranian news agency. In a meeting with Bahman Abdollahi, Head of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives, al-Zaabi highlighted the growing business interactions between Iran and the UAE. He noted that the issues faced by Iranian and Emirati entrepreneurs are legal rather than political, and mentioned that cooperation in maritime and air transport between the two nations has also increased.



Abdollahi emphasized the significant role of cooperatives in Iran's economy, stating that cooperatives are vital to production and have a notable position in the country’s economic landscape. This underscores the importance of cooperative sectors in fostering economic activities and international collaborations.



In terms of trade, the value of non-oil trade between Iran and the UAE reached USD8.064 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This figure reflects the robust economic exchanges between the two countries.



Additionally, Iran and the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the end of their 3rd Joint Economic Committee meeting on May 1, aimed at expanding economic cooperation in various sectors. Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash and UAE Economy Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, who co-chaired the meeting, emphasized the importance of deepening economic ties. Bazrpash noted that the UAE is Iran's second-largest trade partner, and highlighted the strategic importance of the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC) for enhancing bilateral trade and access to northern and southern markets.

