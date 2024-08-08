Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Hot, Humid Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at first, becomes hot daytime with some clouds at times and relatively humid to humid later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore will be hazy with some clouds at times , the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becomes northwesterly northeasterly 03 -13 KT.

Offshore, it will be southwesterly at first becomes southeasterly - northeasterly 03 -10 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 01 - 02 FT, while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 FT.

Visibility inshore will be 04 - 10 km, while offshore, it will be 04 - 09 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 05:50 - 18:46 02:18 - 13:01 42

Mesaieed 07:57 - 20:24 03:36 - 13:05 41

Wakrah 07:55 - 19:55 03:11 - 12:25 39

Al Khor 18:20 - 07:47 11:36 - 01:50 42

Ruwais 07:47 - 19:29 01:50 - 13:48 35

Dukhan 00:14 - 12:49 06:31 - 18:57 41

Abu Samra 00:08 - 12:21 06:05 - 17:53 39

Sunrise: 05:04 LT

Sunset: 18:13 LT

MENAFN08082024000067011011ID1108530792