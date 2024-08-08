Tunisian President Appoints Kamel Maddouri As Prime Minister

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Tunisian presidency announced that President Kais Saied appointed of Social Affairs Kamel Maddouri as Prime Minister. The presidency said in a statement that President Saied assigned Kamel Maddouri as Prime Minister, succeeding Ahmed Hachani. Maddouri held the position of Minister of Social Affairs as part of a partial cabinet reshuffle on May 25 and was also a member of the National Council for Social Dialogue.

