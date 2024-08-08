Centrestage 2023 By Rachel Tsang Wins Silver In A' Event And Happening Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Centrestage 2023

Innovative Event Design Showcases AI-Generated Models and Immersive Experience

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of event design, has announced Centrestage 2023 by Rachel Tsang as a Silver Winner in the Event and Happening Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Centrestage 2023 within the event industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative event design that showcases the potential of AI in creating captivating fashion experiences.Centrestage 2023 is highly relevant to current trends and needs within the event industry, as it demonstrates how AI can be effectively integrated into physical events to enhance visual experiences and support multiple fashion shows. The design aligns with industry standards and practices by utilizing cutting-edge technology to create immersive and memorable events that captivate audiences and generate social media buzz.What sets Centrestage 2023 apart is its innovative use of AI-generated models, which are seamlessly integrated into the overall venue design and appear throughout the fairground, showcasing various designers' collections. The exhibition hall has been meticulously crafted to create an extraordinary visual and digital experience, featuring a mega-sized LED video wall, an oversized LED string curtain wall, kinetic floral decorations, and interactive fashion walls.This recognition serves as motivation for the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's creative team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. It may inspire further exploration of AI technology in event design and foster new trends within the industry.Centrestage 2023 was designed by the HKTDC Creative Department, with Rachel Tsang playing a key role in the project.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Rachel TsangRachel Tsang is a member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's creative team, contributing to the innovative design of Centrestage 2023. With her expertise and creative vision, she played a crucial role in integrating AI technology into the event, creating an immersive and visually striking experience for attendees.About Hong Kong Trade Development CouncilThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Event and Happening Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of event design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, event industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative concept development, effective space utilization, creative stage design, impactful brand integration, sustainable design practices, interactive elements integration, and exceptional attendee experience, among others.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an influential and expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here