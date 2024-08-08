Tropical Storm Debby Makes Second US Landfall In Days

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Tropical Storm Debby made its second landfall in the United States on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said, days after it lashed southeastern parts of the country, leaving at least six dead.

"Debby makes landfall near Bulls Bay South Carolina," the NHC said in an early morning advisory, warning of major floods in parts of the Carolinas and Western Virginia.

Debby made its first landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Monday as a Category One hurricane, packing sustained winds of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour.

It later weakened to a tropical storm.

In July, at least 18 people were killed when the powerful Hurricane Beryl tore through the Caribbean before hitting the southern US states of Texas and Louisiana.

Scientists say climate change likely plays a role in the rapid intensification of storms because there is more energy in a warmer ocean for them to feed on.