Adani Foundation at ACC Chanda site boosts agricultural sustainability in Dhakori with Cement Nala Bund

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7 August 2024: ACC Limited, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, along with the Adani Foundation are committed to sustainable water resource development and management. Through CSR efforts, the Company has recently completed the construction of a Cement Nala Bund (CNB) in Dhakori village near its ACC Chanda plant. This significant project aims to address water scarcity and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

Dhakori village, located in the Wani Block of Yavatmal, Maharashtra, has historically faced water availability challenges, impacting agricultural productivity and the overall life of locals. The newly constructed CNB in Dhakori boasts an impressive percolation capacity of up to 24,000 cubic metres during a single overflow event, significantly enhancing the village's water storage capacity. The CNB provides regular water supply to approximately 220 acres of irrigation area, benefiting around 100 farmers.

This initiative contributes to increasing groundwater levels, supporting agricultural productivity, and fostering socio-economic development within the communities of the region. Furthermore, a more secure water source enables farmers to diversify their crops and increase yields, thereby improving food security and livelihoods.

ACC and the Adani Foundation are dedicated to achieving sustainable development and inclusive growth in the communities where they operate, by supporting the conservation and efficient use of precious resources such as water.







