Muthoottu Mini facilitates education access to 22,000 underprivileged children in South India through school supplies

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 07, 2024: Muthoottu Mini Financiers, one of India’s leading gold loan NBFCs, popularly known as 'Yellow Muthoottu', has reaffirmed its commitment to community welfare by undertaking an extensive distribution of school supplies, including notebooks, umbrellas, school bags, and kits, benefiting approximately 22,000 underprivileged children across different locations in India. Additionally, Muthoottu Mini gifted a wheelchair to a deserving law college student. This initiative reflects the company’s dedication to enhancing educational opportunities for students in need.



Recognising the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged farmers, Muthoottu Mini has also distributed fertilisers and milk containers to around 1,000 farmers, empowering them to improve their agricultural productivity. Furthermore, more than 1,000 individuals have received sewing machines and bicycles, providing them with essential tools to pursue self-employment and enhance their livelihoods. This initiative, with a budget of 1 crore, was carried across regions including Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Mumbai.



On the occasion, Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers, said, “At Muthoottu Mini Financiers, we firmly believe that corporate social responsibility is not just a legal obligation, but a moral imperative. As we expand our footprint across the country, we are deeply committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of underprivileged communities. By distributing essential school supplies to students, we aim to empower the youth and contribute to their holistic development. Education is the foundation for personal growth and nation-building, and we are proud to play a role in nurturing the dreams and aspirations of these young minds. Our CSR initiatives are an integral part of our long-term sustainability strategy. By investing in the communities we serve, we are building strong relationships with the people, and ensuring that our business remains relevant and impactful in the years to come.”



Through this CSR activity, Muthoottu Mini Financiers believes in fulfilling its social commitment to society, supporting the community through its welfare programmes. Muthoottu Mini Financiers has a strong history of impactful CSR initiatives, including the launch of the 'Snehalaya Silver25 Nutricap Program' for children with special needs and the donation of 1,000 raincoats to Kochi Municipal Corporation's sanitation workers. With over 900 branches across India, the company integrates corporate social responsibility into its core mission, believing it to be a moral imperative. By doing so, the company aims to make a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most, empowering them to dream big and achieve their goals.





MENAFN08082024005232011781ID1108530769