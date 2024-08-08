NSE’s consolidated Q1 FY25 operating revenue up by 51% YoY at Rs.4,510 crores

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 07 August 2024 - NSE, India’s leading exchange, reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs.4,510 crores for Q1 FY25, up by 51% on a year-on-year basis. Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines which mainly includes data centre & connectivity charges, clearing services, listing services, index services and data services.



NSE posted net profit of Rs.2,567 crores on a consolidated basis for Q1 FY25, up by 39% on a year-on-year basis. The net profit margins for Q1 FY25 stood at 52%.



On a consolidated basis, earnings per share increased to Rs.51.86 in Q1 FY25 from Rs.37.26 in Q1 FY24.



On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of Rs.1,22,872 crores (up 110% YoY) while the equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs.2,09,279 crores (up 101% YoY) and equity options (premium value) ADTVs stood at Rs.71,957 crores (up 33% YoY) for Q1 FY25.



NSE on a standalone basis reported total operating income of Rs.4,051 crores for Q1 FY25, showing a growth of 43% on a year-on-year basis which was Rs.2,833 crores for the corresponding quarter last year.



NSE during the quarter on a standalone basis incurred total expenses of Rs. 1,762 crores for Q1 FY25. Almost 49% of these expenses amounting to Rs.862 crores, are towards SEBI Regulatory Fees, additional contribution to Core SGF as advised by SEBI and Contribution to IPFT.



NSE in the Q1 FY25 has made provision for additional contribution of Rs.587 crores to augment the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund corpus from current level to Rs.10,500 crores as advised by SEBI. The corpus of core SGF post the above contribution will be at Rs.9,726 crores.



At the operating EBITDA level NSE, on a standalone basis, posted an EBITDA margin of 59% for Q1 FY25 compared to 69% in the corresponding quarter last year.



NSE reported standalone net profit of Rs.1,960 crores for Q1 FY25 which was Rs.1,598 crores for the corresponding quarter last year. The net standalone profit margin stood at 45%.



NSE Contributed Rs.14,003 crores to the exchequer for Q1 FY25 of which STT/CTT comprised of Rs.12,054 crores, Income tax of Rs.236 crores, Stamp duty of Rs.1,018 crores, GST of Rs.362 crores and SEBI charges of Rs.333 crores. Out of the STT of Rs.12,054 crores 63% is from cash market segment and 37% is from equity derivatives segment.

