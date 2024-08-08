Ashok Leyland Light Commercial Vehicles opens a new dealership in Tinsukia, Assam

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7 August 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, inaugurated its dealership for Light Commercial Vehicles in Tinsukia. This is the 4th Light Commercial Vehicle Dealership in the state of Assam. The new partner Bharat Motors has a 3S (Sales, Service, and Spares) facility strategically located at Loonporia By Pass, PO- Panitola, Dist.- Tinsukia, Assam- 786183. The facility is equipped with advanced tools, quick service bays and having sophisticated infrastructure to ensure superior customer experience. The company currently offers a range of LCV products – BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER and MiTR.



Mr. Amandeep Singh, President – IO, LCV, Defence & PSB, Ashok Leyland Ltd, said, “One of the key reasons for the runaway success of our ‘DOST Range’ and now the ‘BADA DOST’ has been the robustness of the product and our network reach. All our products have been receiving great responses from our customers, thanks to their best-in-class mileage and class-leading performance, backed by extensive Sales and aftersales Support. We proudly share that our record of accomplishment against Service retention levels is exemplary with close to 70% of our customers are returning to our dealer Workshops, even after the warranty period. We, as always, would remain committed to maintaining and even enhancing the level of customer service and satisfaction. This new dealership is being opened to further strengthen our reach, in line with our commitment.”



Ashok Leyland’s products are launched to meet the evolving needs of the Indian LCV customers by offering best-in-class technology at competitive costs. Now, there are more than four Lakh Ashok Leyland LCV population is available in India.



The recently launched BADA DOST is the first product, built on a new robust LCV platform having three variants, i2, i3+, and i4. Powered with 80 HP BS6 engines, the range delivers superior mileage, power, payload, load body length, and loading space that help customers to earn more profit per trip. Owing to its low turning radius and best-in-class ground clearance, BADA DOST is the ideal vehicle for inter as well as intra-city applications and can scale all terrains with ease ensuring last-mile connectivity.



DOST range comes in the following avatars - DOST LiTE, DOST STRONG, DOST+, DOST CNG & DOST+ CNG to cater to different segments of the market based on applications.



PARTNER, a modern & highly fuel-efficient load carrier, caters to the 4 ton payload segment and is available in both 4 tyre and 6 tyre options. It comes with Load body options of 10FT, 11FT, 14FT and 17FT. PARTNER is based on an internationally acclaimed vehicle platform empowered with a renowned ZD30 CRDI engine.



MiTR bus, based on the same platform as PARTNER, comes in both Staff Bus & School bus options. It provides superior mileage even in stop-and-go conditions. MiTR School Bus conforms to all school bus safety norms & compliance codes, and offers unmatched ride comfort.



BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER and MiTR are manufactured at Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art Hosur plant.



BADA DOST is available at Rs. 10,25,000/- for the i4 and Rs.10,07,000/- for i3+ variant and at Rs. 9,09,000/- for i2 variant.



DOST LiTE, DOST Strong and DOST+ are available at a competitive price starting from Rs.7,65,000/-



PARTNER is available at an attractive price starting from Rs.16,83,000/-



MITR Bus is priced competitively starting from Rs.22,40,000 /-



Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks in the CV space. Its robust network, comprising of more than 1700 exclusive outlets, ensure the availability of authorized Service centers at every 75 KMS on major Highways.





