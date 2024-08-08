DGHR announces pilot launch of new initiative to reduce summer working hours of some government entities

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, August 07, 2024,

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced the pilot launch of its ‘Our Flexible Summer initiative, which aims to reduce the working hours of participating government entities during the summer. The initiative underscores DHGR’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling the requirements of various government entities, enhancing the performance of employees as well as their quality of life while nurturing a flexible work environment. It also seamlessly aligns with goals envisioned under the wise leadership’s ambitious ‘Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033’, which aims to enhance residents’ wellbeing, positioning Dubai as a global destination for long-term settlement and work.

15 government entities are participating in the pilot stage of the initiative, with an aim to enhance workplace flexibility by reducing working time to seven hours and suspending work on Fridays. The initiative will be implemented from August 12, 2024, to September 30, 2024, seeking to elevate employee wellbeing by enhancing their social life and workplace safety during summer period for better work-life balance.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said: “We are thrilled to announce that DGHR will be launching the ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative, in line with our long-standing efforts to nurture a flexible work environment that promotes the work-life balance of government employees, in accordance with best international practices. The launch will also further our vision to empower human resources by developing smart solutions and innovative policies to uplift Dubai’s competitiveness. The initiative aims to enhance employees’ quality of life and promote sustainable use of government resources, positioning Dubai as the ideal city for a superior lifestyle.”

In preparation for the launch, DGHR conducted a survey to understand the opinions of various government entities and their willingness to reduce working hours during summer. The initiative will empower employees to engage in leisure activities after work and reduce energy consumption within government departments. The proposal garnered exceptional support through the survey, highlighting an openness to welcoming changes that will promote the work-life balance and well-being of employees.

DGHR will provide relevant government entities with the requisite resources to pass on feedback regarding the impact of the initiative on employees and overall productivity. DGHR will also regularly assess the feedback received to create a final report summarising the initiative’s outcomes, the department’s recommendations, and its adaptability to various government entities.





