BIBF, IsDBI Deliver Training on Risk Management & Stress Testing for Islamic Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama - 7 August 2024: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) recently concluded an interactive two-day virtual training programme on the topic “Risk Management and Stress Testing for Islamic Financial Institutions”.

The programme, attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including regulators, and senior executives from Islamic financial institutions, aimed to enhance the participants' understanding of the latest developments and best practices in risk management and stress testing for the Islamic finance industry.

The training programme facilitated by Dr. Abozer Mohamed was conducted in a highly interactive format, with case studies, group discussions, and opportunities for participants to share their experiences and best practices. The virtual format enabled participants from across the region and beyond to attend the programme, further enhancing the diversity of perspectives and insights shared during the sessions.

The training covered a wide range of topics, including, fundamentals of risk management in Islamic finance, regulatory requirements and guidelines for risk management, developing robust stress testing frameworks for Islamic banks, integrating shariah principles into risk management practices, liquidity risk management and capital adequacy, and emerging risks and their implications for Islamic financial institutions in light of relevant standards issued by Islamic financial services board (IFSB).

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of the BIBF stressed that developing such specialised programmes with the IsDBI reflects the Institute's commitment to strengthening Bahrain's position as a global hub for education and training in Islamic finance. He noted the programme covered critical industry topics to contribute to the resilience and growth of the Islamic finance sector, further solidifying Bahrain's reputation as a center of excellence.

On his part, Dr. Sami Al Suwailem, Acting Director General at the Islamic Development Bank Institute, said, "This joint initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the development of the Islamic finance industry by providing high-quality, industry-relevant training programmes. The active participation and engagement of the attendees were key to the success of this programme, and we are encouraged by the positive feedback received."





MENAFN08082024007102015274ID1108530752