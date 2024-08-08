National Industries Group Holding – KWD40mn Senior Unsecured Bond Rating Affirmed, with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) has affirmed the Issue Rating of ‘BBB-’ assigned to the KWD40mn senior unsecured maturing in 2027 issued by National Industries Group Holding (NIGH). The Outlook on the rating is Stable.



The issue rating on this senior unsecured bond is in line with CI’s assessment of the strength of the issuer, NIGH. The rating balances negatives such as volatility and in particular the high level of gross debt with management’s demonstrated ability to manage this volatility; while particular periods may show falls in profitability ratios, there has been no overall negative trend.



Satisfactory effective liquidity and the continued ready access to both debt capital markets and new long-term banking facilities are crucial rating drivers. The other main factors that support the rating are sound profitability at subsidiaries and associates, and the steady growth in dividends being paid to the parent company. Also supporting the rating are the diversified nature and high quality of the asset base and earnings streams – although the proportion of asset base encumbrance remains significant. Although debt related ratios (especially when calculated using the net debt figure) improved following the April 2022 rights issue, the still high level of gross debt remains a rating constraint. Ongoing and planned future asset disposals are intended to allow reductions in gross debt; management forecasts show significant overall reductions in debt levels throughout the 2024-28 period, especially on a net debt basis – although net debt rose again in Q1 24.



Management structure is stable and senior managers are experienced and capable; most have been with NIGH for many years. The strategy for future investments to be made aims to maintain a balance between private equity (PE) opportunities that offer high eventual longer-term gains and more liquid, dividend paying investments that can provide a predictable flow of cash to meet debt service obligations. With a number of the older PE investments moving towards a profitable exit, management expects to be able to achieve and then maintain a gently declining trend in net debt.



Liquidity and Short-Term Debt Repayment Capacity



Effective liquidity is satisfactory, supported by large holdings of readily marketable securities and by what are currently still high cash balances; as at end-Q1 24, the latter were equivalent to 49% of the sum of ST debt and the current portion of LT debt. Of total debt at end-Q1 24, 45% was ST. This was made up of 10% in the form of the current portion of LT debt and 35% in the form of ST line maturities. However, most of the latter is provided under very longstanding bank lines from a diversified panel of banks; most have been renewed annually for many years. Nonetheless, the high proportion of ST borrowings still constitutes a potential funding vulnerability. Despite this, given the high level of effective liquidity, CI believes ST debt repayment capacity to be satisfactory.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook on the issue rating indicates that no change is expected over the next 12 months. This Outlook assumes that management will continue to be able to successfully manage the ST portion of the funding base, while also managing to begin a downward trend in the level of gross debt.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The most likely upside scenario for the issue rating would be an upgrade in the Outlook to Positive. However, for this to happen would require significant improvements in debt-related ratios, including a significant declining trend in both gross and net debt. Achieving this would likely require both good earnings (and earnings retention) and an acceleration in asset disposals.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The most likely downside scenario would be a lowering of the Outlook on the issue rating to Negative. The nature of the business model is such that volatility in TCI is to be expected, and this in turn means deterioration in debt-equity ratios. However, the experience to date has been one where such (sometimes quite sharp) swings are reversed after one or two quarters, returning ratios to an equilibrium. Such volatility would therefore not on its own trigger a lowering of the Outlook; this would require a more broadly based deterioration in financial metrics that appeared likely to be prolonged.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The information sources used to prepare the credit ratings are as follows: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23 and Q1 2024. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 3 May 2023 (see , the Bond Rating Methodology (see , and the Parent / Subsidiary Criteria, dated 27 April 2022 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows an annual review of the issue. Ratings on the issue were first released in July 2022. The ratings were last updated in August 2023. The rating and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



