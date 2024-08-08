Queclink Debuts GV850: The Future Of Programmable Iot And Self-Customizable Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, a world leader in IoT devices and solutions, has introduced the new GV850 telematics gateway. This 4G, high-performance, Linux-based device is designed to meet the complex demands of sophisticated fleet management and various industrial applications, offering unprecedented customization and edge intelligence.

Queclink Introduces GV850: Fully Programmable Telematics Gateway

As the first high-end programmable product in Queclink's lineup, the GV850 leverages the open-source flexibility of Linux, facilitating extensive customization supported by various programming languages and a robust global developer community. This not only simplifies the development process but also ensures the device's seamless integration with existing systems that fleet operators or business owners may have.

The GV850 emphasizes customization, enabling clients to manage their device's programming independently. It also supports specific data collection that most off-the-shelf devices cannot achieve. For instance, fleet operators can configure hundreds or thousands of geo-fences based on their routes, and car racers can set up data reports as frequently as 60 times per second for detailed performance analysis.

Specifically designed for fleet management, the GV850 includes a CANbus library that supports various vehicle types, including HGVs, LGVs, passenger cars and heavy machinery. It has two high/low-speed CANbus ports and a separate K-Line port that allows remote tachograph file downloading and live driving status data reception.

Alongside the GV850, Queclink also launched the GV851, which extends beyond conventional telematics

to a variety of settings. The GV851 allows for the integration of proprietary CAN libraries or protocols. From industrial automation to smart city applications, it can be customized for virtually any use, providing precise control and functionality required by diverse scenarios.

The introduction of ST microprocessors and large memory capacity in both products exemplifies the shift towards more autonomous device operations. These capabilities enable edge computing, where data is processed directly on the device rather than being sent to the cloud, speeding up decision-making, reducing bandwidth needs for data transmission, lowering operational costs, and enhancing data privacy.

"Our latest offerings, the GV850 and GV851, represent a significant leap forward in meeting the specific needs of various industries," said Simone Heitjohann, Sales Director for DACH Region at Queclink. "These devices redefine how our clients can leverage IoT technology to boost their business. We are excited to see the positive impact these solutions will bring to our customers."

